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First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shared Post On Eid Al-Adha
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.
The post reads: "May Allah accept everyone's prayers, wishes, and sacrifices."
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