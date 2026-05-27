Tara Sutaria Pens Sweet Note For Parents On Their 35Th Wedding Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her parents Pia and Himanshu Sutaria as they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, on the 27th of May.

The actress also marked her father Himanshu Sutaria's birthday with the special family tribute.

Taking to her social media account, Tara shared a warm picture of her parents from their intimate celebration dinner.

In the picture, her parents Pia and Himanshu Sutaria were seen posing together at a restaurant while sitting close to each other.

The table was seen decorated with desserts and anniversary wishes written on plates.

Sharing the picture, Tara wrote,“Happy 35th Anniversary to our best friends, our confidantes and the best people we know.. And happy birthday dad. There is no one like you.... Thank you for EVERYTHING!”

The actress is known to share a close bond with her family and is often seen postng adorable glimpses of her parents and family on her social media account.

Talking about her career, Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

Before entering the Hindu film industry, Tara had already gained popularity as a Disney India star through shows like“The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir” and“Oye Jassie”.

Over the years, Tara has been a part of films such as 'Marjaavaan', 'Tadap', 'Heropanti 2', 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Apurva'.

Apart from acting, she is also admired for her singing skills and also for playing the piano.

Tara Sutaria also recently marked her presence at the Cannes Film Festival, where she grabbed attention with her stylish red carpet appearances and fashion-forward looks.

–IANS

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