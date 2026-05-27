CPI(M) Cries Political Vendetta As ED Raids Vijayan's Residence

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (IANS) Kerala witnessed high political drama on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out coordinated raids at 10 locations linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the controversial CMRL-Exalogic monthly payment case, prompting sharp reactions from CPI(M) leaders who termed the move a politically motivated attack orchestrated by the BJP with Congress support.

The ED teams reached Vijayan's rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram early Wednesday while he was present there.

Simultaneous searches were also conducted at his Kannur residence, the offices of CMRL, the residence of CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, and the Kozhikode residence of former minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas.

As news of the raids spread, CPI(M) workers gathered outside several locations, raising slogans against the ED and warning of protests if Vijayan continued to be targeted.

One of the first senior CPI(M) leaders to reach Vijayan's Kannur residence was veteran party leader and former MLA P. Jayarajan, who alleged that the raids were part of a joint operation backed by the BJP and Congress.

“All will remember Rahul Gandhi's statement asking why Pinarayi Vijayan was not arrested. Now, with the political situation changing in Kerala, there is an organised attack against Vijayan,” Jayarajan told reporters.

He further questioned the timing of the ED action, pointing out that the raids came barely a day after Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“The CMRL matter is sub judice before a Delhi court. Why this undue haste now? The ED is being used to target all those who oppose the BJP. This is part of a new narrative being pushed using central agencies. Everyone knows the strong stand taken by the CPI(M) against communalism,” Jayarajan said.

Meanwhile, Riyas too launched a sharp political attack through a Facebook post, declaring that he and his family would not“bow before the Sangh Parivar”.

“Encircle and attack us if you want, but we will not kneel before the Sangh Parivar. We will fight till our last breath,” he wrote.

The ED is also recording the statement of Veena Vijayan in connection with allegations that her firm, Exalogic, received payments from CMRL for services allegedly not rendered.

The ED action follows a Kerala High Court order allowing the agency to continue its probe based on findings of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic.