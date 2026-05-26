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Amir Congratulates Citizens, Residents On Eid Al-Adha

Amir Congratulates Citizens, Residents On Eid Al-Adha


2026-05-26 11:19:22
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, after performing the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Lusail prayer ground, took to X to express his wishes for a blessed Eid Al Adha.

HH the Amir wrote in Arabic, which roughly translates to, "I congratulate the citizens, residents, and all peoples of our Islamic nation on the blessed Eid Al Adha. May God return this occasion to everyone with goodness, peace, and tranquility."

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The Peninsula

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