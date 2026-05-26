Jordan's 'Relations With Qatar Robust, Longstanding'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jordan and Qatar have robust and longstanding relations, a senior Jordanian official has said.

Speaking to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), Jordan's Minister of Government Communication Dr Mohammad Momani said that both countries are keen to further develop bilateral relations and strengthen co-operation across various fields in ways that serve the interests of both peoples.

His remarks coincide with Jordan's 80th Independence Day, marked annually on May 25.

Dr Momani said that Jordan has remained committed since its independence to supporting just Arab causes, primarily the Palestinian cause, and safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

He added that the Independence Day represents resilience and continuity despite regional challenges, noting that the country has strengthened its constitutional and democratic institutions while pursuing ongoing reform and modernisation efforts focused on citizens' welfare.

Jordan QATAR bilateral co-operation Region