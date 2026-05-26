Child Safety Advocates Urge US To Investigate Roblox

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Child safety groups in the United States are calling for a federal investigation into Roblox, one of the world's most popular online gaming platforms for children and teenagers. The campaigners believe the company has failed to do enough to protect young users from harmful content, risky interactions, and aggressive money-making tactics.

Entities like Core AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHAI) in the gaming niche will be watching how these complaints against Roblox are resolved since any decisions made could impact the entire...

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