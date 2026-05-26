Social Security May 2026 Payment Update: Who Will Get Paid On Wednesday, May 27?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Social Securit Administration will complete its final payment round for the month On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, sending Social Security benefits to millions of Americans born between the 21st and 31st of any month.

Who qualifies for today's payments?

Beneficiaries born on the 21st–31st of any month who enrolled after May 1997.

The payment schedule is divided into three groups:

Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th receive payments on the second Wednesday of the month.

Those born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday.

Recipients born between the 21st and 31st receive payments on the fourth Wednesday.

The last payment round is scheduled for Wednesday (May 27) for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

Special payment rules for some beneficiaries

People who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 follow a different payment schedule. These recipients typically receive benefits on the third day of each month unless the date falls on a weekend or federal holiday.

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Individuals who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) generally receive SSI payments on the first day of the month and Social Security payments on the third day.

The next SSI payment is scheduled for Monday (June 1), while Social Security payments for long-term beneficiaries and dual SSI recipients are due on Wednesday (June 3).

All about Social Security payments

Social Security benefits are primarily designed for retirees and older adults. The Social Security Administration also provide support to people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, individuals who are blind or have a qualifying disability and eligible children with disabilities.

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.

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Those who retire later in life have higher maximum benefits. For 2026, those who retired at 62 have a maximum benefit of $2,969, while those who wait until full retirement age (67) have a maximum benefit of $4,152, and those who retire at 70 have a maximum benefit of $5,181, as per Social Security Administration