Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR Heatwave Peaks At 46°C, Rain Relief Expected From May 28

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is reeling under an intense heatwave with temperatures touching 46°C. However, the IMD predicts thunderstorms, strong winds, and light rain from May 28, bringing much-needed relief to residents

Delhi-NCR is witnessing one of the harshest heatwaves of the season, with temperatures expected to touch 44 to 46 degrees Celsius. The blazing sun and hot winds have made daytime conditions extremely uncomfortable for residents across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions, warning people to stay cautious during peak afternoon hours.

Since early morning, the capital has been experiencing intense heat, while hot winds sweeping through the streets have further increased discomfort levels. Health experts have advised children, senior citizens, and people with existing health conditions to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. Doctors are also urging residents to stay hydrated and wear light clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses.

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Amid the severe heat, Delhi residents may finally get some relief as weather conditions are expected to change from May 28. According to the IMD, a Western Disturbance is likely to influence the region, leading to cloudy skies, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Meteorologists predict that temperatures may begin dropping gradually after May 28, with a possible fall of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius over the following days. Strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are expected during thunderstorms, while some areas could witness gusts up to 60 kmph during the evening and night hours.

The maximum temperature on May 28 is expected to remain between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, but weather conditions are likely to feel relatively better due to cloud cover and rainfall activity.

The IMD has forecast even more pleasant weather conditions for May 29, with light rain and thunderstorms likely in several areas of Delhi-NCR. Morning and afternoon showers may help bring temperatures down significantly compared to the ongoing heatwave conditions.

Wind speeds are expected to remain strong, touching 40 to 50 kmph, while isolated gusts may reach 60 kmph in some places. Another spell of rain is also possible during the night, further improving weather conditions across the capital region.

The biggest relief for residents will come through the sharp drop in temperatures. The maximum temperature on May 29 is expected to settle between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, offering a noticeable break from the scorching heat experienced over the past few days.

Authorities have advised people to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid standing near trees, electric poles, or open spaces during strong winds and lightning activity.