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Anna Miller
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
BSc Geology, University of Canterbury Experience
- PhD Candidate, School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
BSc Geology, University of Canterbury
PGCert Antarctic Studies, University of Canterbury
PhD Candidate, Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington
- –present PhD Student, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
- 2017 University of Canterbury, BSc Geology
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