Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alena Aliyeva Takes Part In Charity Master Class For Children At Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center (PHOTO)

Alena Aliyeva Takes Part In Charity Master Class For Children At Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center (PHOTO)


2026-05-26 10:36:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center hosted a charity music masterclass for children featuring composer and pianist Sevda Rahimova, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Qusursuz Nitq Speech and Psychology Development Center.

Alena Alieva took part in the event.

--

MENAFN26052026000187011040ID1111171661



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search