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Alena Aliyeva Takes Part In Charity Master Class For Children At Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center hosted a charity music masterclass for children featuring composer and pianist Sevda Rahimova, Trend reports.
The event was organized by the Qusursuz Nitq Speech and Psychology Development Center.
Alena Alieva took part in the event.--
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