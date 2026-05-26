Promote Vibrant Cultural Activities In Schools, Colleges: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed the Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) to accelerate digitisation of its libraries and strengthen cultural engagement among youth through coordinated activities in schools and colleges.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the Central Committee of Jammu Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Lok Bhavan, the Lieutenant Governor stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy involving the Education, Sports and Culture departments to promote vibrant cultural activities across educational institutions.

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“Promote vibrant cultural activities in schools and colleges to boost youth engagement,” Sinha said during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary Culture Brij Mohan Sharma, Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Ram Niwas Sharma, Secretary JKAACL Harvinder Kour and other senior officials and academicians.

The Central Committee granted in-principle approval to several key proposals, including affiliation for continuation of the Calligraphy Course, the Annual Plan of Expenditure for the financial year 2026-27 and the design of a new Academy logo featuring all five official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed the Academy to expedite the accreditation process for artists and fill vacant posts.

He further instructed officials to implement a well-crafted plan for capacity building of Academy artists and staff while speeding up the digitisation process of all Academy libraries.

Sinha also applauded the Academy's performance in the Vande Mataram initiative.

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During the meeting, Principal Secretary Culture Brij Mohan Sharma presented a detailed overview of the Academy's recent achievements and activities.

The committee was informed that the Academy had organised more than 470 events across Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country, engaging over 14,000 artists and writers.

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Major commemorative programmes organised by the Academy included events related to 150 Years of Vande Mataram celebrations, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra, Nukkad Natak under the Nasha Mukt J&K campaign, Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Constitution Day.

Officials also informed the committee that the Jammu and Kashmir Tableau emerged as a major attraction during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, 2025.

The committee was further told that the J&K Tableau won the second prize at the Republic Day Parade 2026 in New Delhi, described as a historic achievement for the Union Territory after 24 years.

The meeting also reviewed the Action Taken Report from the previous Central Committee meeting held in 2021.

On the occasion, a Shina-Urdu dictionary and the Academy's Annual Report were also released.