INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Rumble Inc. - RUM

The investigation concerns whether Rumble and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 14, 2026, Rumble issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Despite reporting record revenue, Rumble disclosed that higher marketing costs, acquisition-related expenses, and increased spending on research and development significantly eroded profits during the quarter, causing the Company to report a net loss of $30.2 million, compared to a loss of only $2.6 million in the prior-year period.

On this news, Rumble's stock price fell $0.97 per share, or 11.87%, to close at $7.20 per share on May 15, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980