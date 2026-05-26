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Structure Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2026-05-26 04:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR), a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral small molecule therapeutics for metabolic diseases, with a focus on obesity, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in June:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Date/time: Wednesday, June 3 at 12:15 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Goldman Sachs 47 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Date/time: Tuesday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL


The live and archived webcasts will be accessible from the company's website at and replays will be available for 90 days.

About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics is a science-driven clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative oral small molecule treatments for chronic metabolic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Utilizing its next generation structure-based drug discovery platform, the Company has established a robust GPCR-targeted pipeline, featuring multiple wholly-owned proprietary clinical-stage oral small molecule compounds designed to surpass the scalability limitations of traditional biologic and peptide therapies and be accessible to more people living with obesity around the world. For additional information, please visit .

Investors:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
...

Jun Yoon
Structure Therapeutics Inc.
...

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
Dan@1abmedia


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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