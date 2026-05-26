Spyre Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences
Event : Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – New York
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Fireside Time: 12:15 pm ET
Event: Goldman Sachs 47 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Miami
Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
Fireside Time: 10:00 am ET
Members of the Spyre management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.
Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at .
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.
For more information, visit Spyre's website at .
For Investors:
Eric McIntyre, Spyre Therapeutics
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
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