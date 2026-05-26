Senteon Expands MSP Automation Capabilities Through Integration Partnership With Rewst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration helps MSPs streamline endpoint hardening workflows, reduce platform fatigue, and strengthen continuous compliance operations

Peachtree Corners, GA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senteon, the cybersecurity platform focused on automated endpoint hardening and configuration drift management, today announces its partnership with Rewst, a multi-tenant automation platform built for managed service providers (MSPs).







Senteon + Rewst Partnership

The integration enables MSPs to automate and centralize critical Senteon workflows directly within the Rewst platform, helping security and operations teams reduce manual effort while improving visibility across client environments. Through the integration, MSPs can utilize the Senteon API inside Rewst workflows to monitor endpoint compliance status, manage configuration drift alarms, retrieve tenant and endpoint data, and automate security hardening validation for continuous compliance monitoring and Zero Trust policy enforcement.

For MSPs managing dozens or even hundreds of client environments, operational efficiency is just as important as security effectiveness. The partnership between Senteon and Rewst is designed to reduce friction by eliminating the need for technicians to constantly switch between multiple platforms to gather information, validate configurations, or respond to alerts.

“Rewst is a great partnership for us because the goal is to bridge the data and simplify how MSPs operate,” said Henry, Senteon Founder.“MSPs already juggle countless tools every day. By integrating Senteon into Rewst workflows, we're helping partners reduce operational fatigue and gain easier access to the information they need without constantly logging into multiple platforms. It's about making security operations more efficient, more actionable, and easier to scale.”

The integration comes at a time when MSPs are under increasing pressure to demonstrate stronger cybersecurity controls, maintain compliance readiness, and proactively identify configuration drift before it becomes a larger security issue. As cyber threats continue to evolve, many service providers are looking for ways to automate repetitive tasks while improving consistency across customer environments.

Senteon's platform focuses on automated endpoint hardening aligned with CIS Benchmarks as well as industry and regulatory frameworks to continuously monitor for configuration drift, helping organizations maintain secure configurations over time rather than relying solely on one-time policy deployment. The company's emphasis on automation and measurable security outcomes aligns closely with Rewst's mission of reducing operational overhead for MSPs through workflow automation.

"Bringing security data into automated workflows is exactly how MSPs scale their security operations without adding headcount," said Frank Price, CPO at Rewst. "This integration lets teams pull Senteon's compliance scores and drift alerts directly into their workflows, turning every audit window from a scramble into an automation that just runs."

The integration also supports broader industry trends toward Zero Trust security strategies and continuous compliance monitoring. By enabling automated visibility into endpoint hardening status and security drift conditions, MSPs can build more proactive service offerings while improving reporting and operational consistency.

In addition to operational efficiency, the partnership reflects a growing demand among MSPs for vendor ecosystems that work together seamlessly rather than creating additional complexity. Both companies share a focus on helping providers reduce friction, improve scalability, and strengthen customer security outcomes through automation-first strategies.

The Senteon integration is now available within the Rewst Integrations Marketplac and is designed to support MSPs looking to streamline endpoint security monitoring, automate remediation workflows, and simplify day-to-day security operations.

About is a multi-tenant automation platform built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to automate and orchestrate repetitive processes. It transforms manual work into secure, scalable workflows that run across the MSP, its tools, and its clients. With more than 90 integrations, 120 prebuilt automations called Crates, RoboRewsty's AI-assisted capabilities, and an active automation Community, Rewst helps more than 1,500 MSPs scale their businesses, improve service consistency, and gain a competitive advantage through automation.

About Senteon

Senteon is a cybersecurity platform that automates endpoint hardening and eliminates configuration drift to keep systems secure and compliant. By aligning with CIS Benchmarks, regulatory and industry frameworks, Senteon helps organizations reduce risk, simplify audits, and maintain continuous security across their environments. Learn more at

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