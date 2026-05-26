Celebrate Father's Day With An Adventure On Florida's Historic Coast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Whether getting out on the water or sitting down to a good meal, Dad will have a blast at St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches

St. Augustine, FL, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Father's Day, treat a special dad or father figure to a first-class adventure on Florida's Historic Coast. From golf and history to fishing and great dining, there's no shortage of ways for Dad and the family to celebrate.

If Dad lives to golf, he'll love the internationally renowned links in Ponte Vedra Beach. He can play TPC Sawgrass, where legends like Jack Nicklaus, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy have tested their mettle at THE PLAYERS® Championship. Even without the tournament crowds, taking a shot at the iconic 17th Island Green is an unforgettable experience. Additional championship-caliber options include Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, King & Bear and Slammer & Squire at World Golf Village, and the seaside courses, The Lagoon Course and the Ocean Course at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.

Florida's Historic Coast boasts miles of inland waterways and Atlantic coastline, making it ideal for an epic fishing adventure. Drum Man Charters specializes in inshore species like red drum, sheepshead, and tarpon. For deepwater angling, Fishhardy Charters and Brian Walker Fishing Charters head into the Atlantic for grouper, snapper, and wahoo. If sailing with a cold drink is more up dad's alley, the Schooner Freedom 's sunset sail tours the waterways with open sails.

For dads who enjoy a little adventure, Seaside Adventures offers guided ATV and UTV eco-tours through 7,000 acres of private Florida wilderness, complete with a complimentary boxed lunch from Magnolia Café. Animal lovers can swim with dolphins at Marineland, the world's oldest oceanarium, or visit the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, one of Florida's oldest attractions, to see Galapagos tortoises and massive saltwater crocodiles up close.

Dad can also enjoy a memorable night out filled with live music in St. Augustine. The Colonial Oak Music Park is a hidden gem with a laid-back Old Florida atmosphere and performances ranging from bluegrass and folk to 80s throwbacks and comedy acts. A live performance at The Waterworks featuring Guy Davis. And, there's still time to grab tickets for big-name performers at the award-winning St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Claypool Gold: Primus, Les Claypool's Frog Brigade & The Claypool Lennon Delirium hits the stage June 19, and country music star Vince Gill performs June 27.

Of course, no Father's Day celebration is complete without a great meal, and Florida's Historic Coast continues to earn recognition for its growing culinary scene. AC Hotel St. Augustine by Marriott is offering a special Father's Day cocktail-and-appetizer pairing, featuring crispy potato pavé served alongside its Kentucky River Old Fashioned. At Pesca Rooftop, guests can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails or mocktails paired with fresh oysters, salt cod fritters, and octopus salad while taking in rooftop views.

Valley Smoke BBQ serves slow-smoked barbecue, wood-fired prime steaks, and Intracoastal views with waterfront deck dining, accompanied by an exhaustive Bourbon selection. For a more casual option, Paladar Cuban Eatery is offering a special Father's Day price on its popular Cuban sandwiches.

Dad will also appreciate savings from several lodging partners across Florida's Historic Coast. Enjoy oceanfront accommodations at Pier Point South with 15% off select condo rentals, or book a coastal getaway at Ocean Sands Beach Bungalows, offering 35% off a coastal getaway.

Explore lodging specials, attraction deals, and special events and happenings on Florida's Historic Coast.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach; and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1-800-653-2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; Facebook/OfficialStAugustine; and Threads @floridashistoriccoast

# # #

Attachment

Golf at The Slammer & Squire at World Golf Village

CONTACT: Barbara Golden St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau 9042669-8142...