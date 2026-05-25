'Flavours From India' Showcases India's Culinary Heritage At Katara Cultural Village

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Embassy of India in Qatar, in collaboration with the Katara Cultural Village, hosted a special gastronomy event titled“Flavours from India” at Katara on May 24. The event brought together ambassadors, diplomats, Qatari dignitaries, members of the Indian community, and friends of India for an evening celebrating India's rich culinary traditions and cultural heritage.

The event was graced by Prof Khalid bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara Cultural Village Foundation, whose continued support has played an important role in strengthening cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties between India and Qatar.

More than 25 ambassadors from various countries, along with senior diplomats and distinguished Qatari dignitaries, attended the event and experienced India's vibrant flavours and blade-->

Guests enjoyed a specially curated selection of Indian delicacies including Punjabi samosas, Medu Vada, Rasmalai, refreshing buttermilk, and premium Alphonso mangoes. The culinary offerings reflected the diversity and richness of Indian cuisine and were warmly appreciated by all attendees.

In his remarks, Indian ambassador Vipul highlighted the deep historical and cultural links between India and Qatar, emphasising that cuisine serves as a powerful bridge connecting people and traditions. He noted the centuries-old exchange of culinary influences between India and the Gulf region, visible today in the shared appreciation for spices, flavours, and dishes across both blade-->

The ambassador also underlined that Indian cuisine embodies the timeless ethos of“Atithi Devo Bhava” - Guest is Supreme - reflecting India's traditions of warmth, inclusiveness, and hospitality, which is also shared through food.

The event received an enthusiastic response and provided a wonderful platform to celebrate friendship, cultural diversity, and shared heritage through food.“Flavours from India” further strengthened cultural bonds and mutual understanding between India and Qatar.

Katara Cultural Village Flavours from India