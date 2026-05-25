Vodafone Qatar Staffers Complete Media Skills Training Programme

Employees of Vodafone Qatar recently concluded a specialised training course titled 'Media Skills for Public Relations', delivered by Al Jazeera Media Institute as part of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities.

The five-day programme combined practical and theoretical training sessions focused on strengthening participants' understanding of the role of public relations in building institutional image and managing reputation, while enhancing their ability to craft clear media messages aligned with organisational goals and engage effectively with media outlets across different contexts.

It also covered the planning and execution of media campaigns and activities, as well as approaches for evaluating media performance and strengthening communication strategies.

The programme forms part of the ongoing co-operation between Al Jazeera Media Institute and Vodafone Qatar, which focuses on supporting employee development and strengthening media and communication capabilities.

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Vodafone Qatar tarining skills programme