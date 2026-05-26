MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 26, 2026 6:25 am - AI video creation enables faster, scalable, and cost-efficient video production. Trigital Solutions is the best AI video creation company in India. AI video services support marketing, training, branding, and sales across industries.

Trigital Solutions – Scalable, Intelligent AI Video Services for Modern Brands

Video has become the most powerful medium for communication in the digital-first era. As brands compete for attention across search engines, social platforms, and AI-driven discovery tools, traditional video production methods are no longer enough. This is where artificial intelligence reshapes the future of visual content.

Trigital Solutions is a leading AI video creation company that helps businesses create high-quality, scalable, and performance-driven videos using cutting-edge AI technology combined with strategic creativity. Our AI-powered video solutions enable brands to communicate faster, smarter, and more effectively-without compromising quality or authenticity.

What Is an AI Video Creation Company?

An AI video creation company specializes in producing videos using artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning, automation, generative AI, and natural language processing.

Unlike traditional video production, AI video creation enables businesses to:

Produce videos faster and at scale

Reduce production time and operational costs

Maintain consistent brand messaging

Personalize content for different audiences and platforms

Adapt video output to evolving digital needs

As a leading AI video creation company, Trigital Solutions goes beyond automation. We combine AI-powered tools with strategic storytelling, creative direction, and marketing expertise to deliver videos that are purposeful, engaging, and business-driven.

Why Trigital Solutions Is a Leading AI Video Creation Company

Our position as a trusted AI video partner is built on experience, expertise, authority, and trust.

Proven Experience with Established Brands

We have successfully worked with multiple well-known and enterprise brands, including:

Federal Bank

Raymond

Hi Life

The Man Company

Jindal

IndiaMART

VLCC

This experience reflects our ability to meet high-quality standards, brand governance requirements, and business expectations across diverse sectors.

Expertise That Combines AI and Creativity

Our team brings together AI specialists, video strategists, designers, and digital marketers who understand both technology and storytelling. This allows us to create AI-generated videos that are not only visually compelling but also aligned with audience intent and brand objectives.

Authority Built on Real Results

Our AI video solutions are designed to support:

Brand awareness and credibility

Lead generation and customer engagement

Product education and sales enablement

Internal communication and training

We focus on delivering measurable value-not just visuals.

Best-in-Class AI Video Tools We Use

As a leading AI video creation company, Trigital Solutions leverages some of the most advanced and trusted AI video generation tools in the industry, selecting the right technology based on each project's goals and requirements.

Our AI video toolkit includes:

Synthesia – for professional AI avatar and corporate videos

Pictory – for converting scripts and long-form content into engaging videos

Runway ML – for advanced generative video effects and creative enhancements

Descript – for AI-powered editing, voiceovers, and content refinement

HeyGen – for multilingual and personalized AI video content

InVideo – for fast-turnaround marketing videos, social media content, and promotional assets

Gemini Veo – for next-generation AI-driven video generation and cinematic visual storytelling (used where applicable and suitable)

ChatGPT Sora – for advanced generative video concepts, narrative ideation, and emerging AI video workflows

Adobe Firefly & Adobe AI Suite – for high-quality visuals, animations, and motion design

These tools allow us to scale production efficiently while maintaining creative control, brand consistency, and professional quality.

Our AI Video Creation Services

AI Explainer Videos

We create AI-powered explainer videos that simplify complex products, services, or processes, making them easier to understand and more engaging for audiences.

AI Marketing & Promotional Videos

Our AI-generated marketing videos help brands promote products, services, and campaigns across digital platforms with speed and consistency.

AI Corporate & Brand Videos

Build trust and authority with AI corporate videos that communicate your brand story, vision, and values clearly and professionally.

AI Product Demo & Showcase Videos

Showcase features, benefits, and use cases through intelligent AI product demo videos that support sales and decision-making.

AI Training & Educational Videos

Scale learning and internal communication with AI-powered training and educational videos for onboarding, compliance, and knowledge sharing.

AI Reels, Shorts & Microdrama Videos

Capture attention instantly with AI-generated short-form videos, reels, and microdrama content designed for high engagement across social media platforms. These videos are ideal for storytelling-driven campaigns, brand awareness, influencer-style narratives, and mobile-first audiences.

Our AI-First Video Creation Process

1. Strategy & Discovery

We start by understanding your brand, audience, goals, and industry to define a clear video strategy.

2. Script & Story Development

Using AI-assisted research combined with human expertise, we create scripts and storyboards that are engaging, clear, and aligned with your objectives.

3. AI Video Production

We use the most suitable AI tools to generate visuals, voiceovers, animations, and motion elements while ensuring brand accuracy.

4. Quality Review & Refinement

Every video goes through quality checks to ensure consistency, clarity, and professional standards.

5. Delivery & Scalability

We deliver ready-to-use videos and support ongoing, scalable AI video creation as your content needs grow.

Industries We Serve

As a leading AI video creation company, Trigital Solutions serves all industries. Our AI-powered approach is flexible and adaptable, allowing us to create effective video solutions for any business domain.

Industries we work with include (but are not limited to):

Banking, Finance & FinTech

Fashion, Apparel & Lifestyle

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Education, EdTech & Early Learning

Real Estate & Infrastructure

Hospitality & Travel

E-commerce & Retail

SaaS, Technology & IT Services

Manufacturing & Industrial Businesses

Healthcare & Medical Services

Media, Entertainment & Marketing Agencies

Why Businesses Choose Trigital Solutions

Proven experience with enterprise and growing brands

Use of industry-leading AI video tools

Human-led strategy combined with AI efficiency

Ethical, transparent, and reliable workflows

Scalable solutions with consistent quality

Partner with a Leading AI Video Creation Company

If your business is looking to scale video content, improve communication, and stay ahead in an AI-driven digital world, Trigital Solutions is your trusted partner.

As a leading AI video creation company, we help brands across all industries transform ideas into intelligent, high-impact videos that support long-term growth and digital success.

Contact Trigital Solutions today to explore AI-powered video solutions tailored to your business goals.