“Madiar”: Ukraine Has Identified 500 Potential Targets In Belarus In Case Of Escalation By Lukashenko
“To Minsk Gauleiter Lukashenko: a barking dog doesn't bite. A bird of prey is not like that. The first 500 targets are already on the drawing board. Free and very practical advice: don't get in Ukraine's way,” Brovdi noted.Read also: Ukraine dismisses Belarus ian claims of border drone attacks
He also wished the people of Ukraine faith and endurance, and urged them to pay close attention to air defense alerts.
As reported by Ukrinform, Belarus has accused Ukrain of attempting drone attacks on the border, a claim denied by the State Border Guard Service.
Photo: Robert Brovdi/Facebook
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