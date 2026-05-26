Merz Bloc Spox: Putin Is Acting Like Wounded Predator

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Jürgen Hardt, a member of the Bundestag and the CDU/CSU parliamentary group's spokesperson on foreign policy.

"It cannot be said that we lacked negotiations or diplomatic efforts regarding Putin. From the summer of 2014 to January 2022-almost eight years-we conducted intensive negotiations with Putin under the leadership of Angela Merkel and (French) President Macron in the so-called Normandy format. We reached various agreements which, however, primarily due to Russia's behavior, were not implemented. For example, the OSCE never gained the ability to effectively monitor the implementation of the Minsk agreements-Minsk I and Minsk II-in the Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine,” he said.

Hardt noted that attempts to speak with the Russian leader about why such large forces were being concentrated on the border with Ukraine-both in Russia itself and in Belarus-continued until January 2022.

"Putin categorically rejected all accusations of preparing for aggression and called them paranoid fabrications. The U.S. president, European leaders-negotiations took place at the highest level. Attempts were made at all levels-and Putin simply lied in all these conversations. Therefore, there is currently no basis of trust for a meaningful conversation with Putin. And I can only strongly caution against pretending that such a basis exists,” stated the CDU/CSU spokesperson, commenting on the intentions of certain members of the“Alternative for Germany” party to travel to Russia to establish dialogue.

According to Hardt, Putin wanted to make Russia a model of a“third way” outside the West and China, but this concept has collapsed.

"Almost all former Soviet republics are increasingly distancing themselves from Russia. Furthermore, Russia's economic development lags significantly behind that achieved by other former Soviet republics and Warsaw Pact countries. Thus, Putin's political, economic, and social concept has collapsed. That is why he behaves like a wounded predator: lashing out in all directions, looking for ways to mask his failures, but deep down he knows that his zenith has already passed,” the Bundestag deputy stated.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the Normandy Format negotiations involving France, Germany, Ukraine, and Russia took place from 2014 to 2022 and did not lead to the implementation of the Minsk agreements.