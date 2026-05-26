Mid-Air Ordeal: 300 Tourists Rescued From Gulmarg Gondola



Cabins hovered nearly 500 ft above ground as rain slowed evacuation efforts Rescuers used ropes and ladders to evacuate stranded tourists from 65 cabins

Srinagar- A routine Gondola ride in Gulmarg turned into a mid-air ordeal on Monday after a technical snag left around 300 tourists hanging hundreds of feet above ground for hours before they were rescued safely.

The snag developed around noon, forcing suspension of operations on both phases of the cable car service, regarded as Asia's highest ropeway.

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Officials said several cabins remained suspended at a height of nearly 500 feet above the ground, making the rescue operation difficult and time-consuming. Heavy rainfall in the area further hampered evacuation efforts.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and the Army jointly carried out the operation, using ropes and ladders to bring stranded tourists to safety.

“The rescue operation has concluded and all the stranded persons have been evacuated safely,” an official said in the evening.

Read Also Gulmarg Gondola to Remain Shut for a Week After Technical Snag Deputy CM Dispatched to Gulmarg Amid Gondola Disruption

The Army, assisted by the Chinar Corps, said coordinated rescue efforts were launched immediately after the malfunction was reported.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government was closely monitoring the situation and appealed to people not to panic.

According to Director General of Police Nalin Prabha, the first responder was the Station House Officer (SHO) Gulmarg, who immediately rushed to the spot along with personnel from the local police station and Special Operations Group (SOG) to initiate rescue efforts.

“Soon after, 14 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were mobilised, while another team joined later. Armed Police Mountain rescue teams and Snow Leopard personnel of J&K Police also reached the site, following which a massive rescue operation was launched,” he said.

The DGP said personnel from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation, while a rescue team from the Gulmarg Gondola Corporation actively participated in evacuating the stranded tourists.

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He said the coordinated efforts of all agencies ensured the safe rescue of nearly 320 people.

“No one sustained any injuries during the incident,” he said, lauding the swift response and seamless coordination among all teams involved in the operation.

DGP Prabhat lauded the unwavering commitment of the brave personnel of the security forces and said that they averted a major crisis.

Senior police officers, including ADGP Law and Order V. K. Birdi, reached Gulmarg and monitored the rescue efforts on the ground. Army officials, including Punit Doval, Manoj Dattatrey Joshi, M. B. Singh and S. K. Yadav, also supervised the operation along with civil administration officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the rescue teams for carrying out the operation successfully.

“Applause to India's disaster response forces for safely rescuing 300 tourists stranded mid-air in cable cars in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The nation salutes the forces for their valour and skill,” Shah said in a statement.

“All cabins are intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic,” Omar said in a post on X.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had directed Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat to proceed to Gulmarg and oversee the operation.

“I'm monitoring the rescue operation for tourists stranded in cable car cabins following a technical fault in Gulmarg. Joint rescue teams of Police, Army and SDRF along with district officials are conducting the operation to ensure the safety of all tourists,” Sinha posted on X.

Officials said restoration work on the Gondola system was underway and services would remain suspended till technical inspections are completed.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 19 Division, Major General Manoj Joshi, said rescue teams worked continuously to evacuate stranded passengers from dozens of cable cars suspended mid-air.

“There were 65 cable cars on the Gulmarg Gondola. By 1800 hours, along with other agencies, we had rescued about 29 to 30 cable cars. Around 10 had no occupants, while rescue operations for the remaining cabins continued and later concluded,” Maj Gen Joshi said during the operation.

The incident revived memories of the 2017 Gulmarg Gondola accident in which seven people were killed after strong winds uprooted a tree that struck a cabin, causing it to crash to the ground.

The cable car service had also been temporarily suspended in January last year following technical issues.

Nation Salutes Disaster Response Forces: LG

Soon after security forces rescued 320 tourists stranded mid-air following a technical snag in the Gulmarg Gondola, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hailed the courage and swift response of the rescue teams, while Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat announced commendation awards for police and rescue personnel involved in the successful operation.

LG Sinha wrote on X, “The nation stands united in applauding extraordinary bravery of disaster response teams, who safely rescued 300 tourists stranded mid-air in Gulmarg's cable cars. Army, JKP, SDRF, NDRF, DC, SSPs moved promptly & after a 6-hour operation, rescued all passengers from 65 cable cars. All tourists are safe.”

“I spoke with senior officials and directed them to ensure every necessary support is provided. The nation salutes the disaster response forces, Army, JKP and district administration for their valor and remarkable skill,” he added.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat announced commendation awards for police and rescue personnel involved in the successful rescue operation.

Addressing the rescue teams at Gulmarg Gondola, the DGP, praised the personnel for carrying out the difficult operation in harsh weather and mountainous terrain.

He said the rescue mission was completed despite major challenges, including rocky terrain, bad weather and the complexity of evacuating people from suspended cable cars.

“Today all of you have made J&K Police proud,” the DGP said while commending the efforts of personnel from police, SOG, J&K Armed Police and SDRF.

He announced that all personnel involved in the operation would be nominated for awards. The DGP said those who have not yet received the DGP Commendation Disc will be awarded the honour, while personnel who have already received it will be considered for other commendation awards.

The DGP said the successful operation reflected the bravery, dedication and professionalism of the rescue teams, who continued the mission despite exhaustion and difficult conditions.

He also congratulated the officers and personnel for safely rescuing stranded tourists and completing the operation successfully late at night

CM Omar Orders Probe

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Monday that an investigation will be conducted into the gondola malfunction in Gulmarg, which left over 300 tourists stranded in mid-air for hours.

He assured that action would be taken if any lapses were found.

The tourists were trapped inside 65 cabins of the famous Gulmarg Gondola cable car after a major technical issue halted Asia's highest ropeway, causing panic among the holidaymakers before they could be rescued.

A massive, multi-agency rescue operation that lasted seven hours ensured the safe evacuation of all passengers, some of whom were trapped in cabins dangling nearly 500 ft above the ground, officials said.

“The incident will be thoroughly examined and an enquiry conducted. Responsibility for any lapses will be fixed and appropriate action taken,” the office of J&K chief minister said in a post on X.

The chief minister praised the efforts of all agencies, rescue teams, and personnel involved in the successful evacuation of tourists stranded.

“He commended the swift response, coordination and professionalism displayed during the rescue operation, which ensured the safe evacuation of all tourists,” the post read further.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army's Chinar Corps worked jointly for hours to complete the safe evacuation of all people, officials said.

The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in Asia, has experienced technical halts in the past, including a temporary suspension in January last year.