President Of Rwanda Leaves Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame left Doha on Monday morning, after a working visit to the country.

HE and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi and and the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State HE Igor Marara Kayinamura.