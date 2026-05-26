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Several Dead As Train Hits School Bus In Belgium, Says Minister - Visuals

Several Dead As Train Hits School Bus In Belgium, Says Minister - Visuals


2026-05-26 05:31:25
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday, leaving several "victims", the country's interior minister said.

"With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength," minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X.

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