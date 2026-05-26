Brazil's Trade Surplus Hits US$30.4 Billion So Far In 2026 The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- Year to date: Brazil's trade surplus reached US$30.4 billion through the third week of May, up 32.9% on 2025.

- Exports and imports: Exports totaled US$140 billion and imports US$109.6 billion in the period.

- Latest week: The third week of May alone produced a surplus of about US$1.5 billion.

- Full-year view: The trade ministry projects a 2026 surplus of US$72.1 billion.

- Latin American impact: A strong external balance helps anchor the region's largest economy amid global trade strains.

Brazil's trade surplus reached US$30.4 billion this year through the third week of May, a gain of almost 33% on the same period of 2025, as exports continued to outpace imports.

What the trade surplus figures show

The cumulative surplus of US$30.4 billion compares with US$24.3 billion a year earlier, a rise of 32.9%, according to the foreign-trade secretariat at the development ministry. Exports reached US$140 billion and imports US$109.6 billion in the period.

In the third week of May alone, the balance was positive by about US$1.5 billion, with exports of US$7.5 billion against imports of US$6 billion. For the month to that point, the surplus stood near US$5.7 billion.

Compared with the same stretch of 2025, exports in May were up 9.9% and imports rose 9.2%. Agriculture led the export gains by proportion, the data showed.

What it means for the year

The trade ministry projects a full-year 2026 surplus of US$72.1 billion, based on exports of US$364.2 billion and imports of US$292.1 billion. That would mark another strong year for Brazil's external accounts.

The ministry cautioned that the path for the rest of the year will depend on how exports evolve by sector and on the pace of imports. A solid surplus supports the currency and the country's external position.

The figures land as Brazil navigates global trade strains, including tariff tensions with the United States. A resilient export performance gives policymakers some cushion against external shocks.

Frequently Asked Questions How big is Brazil's trade surplus this year?

It reached US$30.4 billion through the third week of May, up 32.9% from US$24.3 billion in the same period of 2025, on exports of US$140 billion and imports of US$109.6 billion.

What is the full-year forecast?

The trade ministry projects a 2026 surplus of US$72.1 billion, based on US$364.2 billion in exports and US$292.1 billion in imports.

Which sector is driving exports?

Agriculture led the export gains by proportion in May, with overall exports up 9.9% from a year earlier, according to the foreign-trade data.

Connected Coverage

The trade picture complements our coverage of the country's fiscal balancing act and the latest Focus survey on inflation and rates.

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