Brazil Freezes R$22.1 Billion And Shelves Pre-Salt Oil Auction

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- New block: Brazil blocked an extra R$22.1 billion (about US$3.9 billion) in discretionary spending in its second bimonthly report.

- Running total: With March's R$1.6 billion, the year's contained spending reaches R$23.7 billion (about US$4.2 billion).

- Auction pulled: An oil-area auction worth about R$31 billion (around US$5.4 billion) was removed from 2026 revenue projections.

- The driver: Mandatory spending rose by about R$30.1 billion, led by social and pension benefits.

- Latin American impact: A signal of how Brazil defends its fiscal framework as benefit costs climb and oil revenue turns uncertain.

Brazil tightened its public accounts with a fresh budget freeze of R$22.1 billion and dropped a major oil-area auction from this year's revenue plan, as rising mandatory spending and volatile crude prices reshaped the outlook.

Inside the budget freeze

The government announced the additional block of R$22.1 billion (about US$3.9 billion) in discretionary spending in its second bimonthly review of revenue and primary expenditure, released late last week. The Planning and Finance ministries presented the figures together.

Added to a R$1.6 billion block announced in March, the total contained spending for 2026 reaches R$23.7 billion (about US$4.2 billion). The economic team said a contingency cut was not needed for now, citing a remaining margin of about R$4.1 billion against the lower bound of the primary-result target.

Planning Minister Bruno Moretti described the move as a signal of commitment to the fiscal rules. Detailed cuts by ministry are due in a budget-programming decree at the end of the month.

Why mandatory spending rose

The block followed an increase of about R$30.1 billion in obligatory outlays compared with the previous report. The largest items were a R$14.1 billion rise in a continuous-payment welfare benefit and R$11.5 billion more in pension benefits.

Those increases were only partly offset by a R$3.8 billion reduction in projected personnel and social-charge costs. Because such spending is largely protected, the adjustment fell on discretionary lines instead.

The dynamic underscores a recurring tension in Brazil 's accounts, where fast-growing mandatory benefits crowd out the flexible spending governments can more easily trim.

The pre-salt auction, pulled for now

Moretti said the government removed from its revenue projection an auction of uncontracted federal oil areas in the pre-salt layer, an operation estimated at about R$31 billion (around US$5.4 billion). He framed it as a postponement to be reconsidered, not a permanent cancellation.

He argued the model had worked well in the past, but that holding the auction amid a war and price swings was not the best decision for this year. The team said it preferred to be conservative about extraordinary revenue.

The same caution shaped how the government booked oil-price effects on tax collection, which it said it had treated conservatively while it watches how crude markets evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions How big is the new budget freeze?

The new block is R$22.1 billion (about US$3.9 billion) in discretionary spending. Combined with March's R$1.6 billion, the year's total reaches R$23.7 billion.

Why did the government act?

Mandatory spending rose by about R$30.1 billion, led by a continuous-payment welfare benefit and pension benefits, forcing an offsetting block on flexible spending lines.

What happened to the oil auction?

An auction of uncontracted pre-salt areas worth about R$31 billion was pulled from 2026 revenue projections. Officials called it a postponement to be reconsidered later, citing the war and oil-price volatility.

Is a contingency cut coming?

The economic team said no contingency cut was needed at this stage, pointing to a remaining margin of about R$4.1 billion against the lower bound of the primary-result target.

When will the detailed cuts appear?

The breakdown of cuts by ministry is expected in a budget-programming decree at the end of the month, according to the economic team.

Connected Coverage

The fiscal squeeze sits alongside the government's new gasoline subsidy decree, which the team says higher oil revenue should help fund. For the energy side, see our coverage of the Petrobras investment plan in Sao Paulo state, and for the monetary backdrop, our latest Focus survey report.

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