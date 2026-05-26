Aegea-Led Vehicle Bids For 30% Of Copasa

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- The bid: A vehicle called Livorno submitted a proposal to be the reference investor for up to 30% of Copasa.

- Who's behind it: Aegea's shareholders, including Itausa, GIC and Equipav, hold the vehicle in roughly equal thirds.

- Aegea's role: Aegea itself will keep under 1% of Livorno and takes on no financial obligation, it disclosed Monday night.

- The process: Minas Gerais is selling via a secondary share offering; the operation has been valued in the billions of reais.

- Latin American impact: A major step in one of Brazil's largest pending water-utility privatizations.

The privatization of Copasa moved a step closer on Monday, as a vehicle backed by the shareholders of sanitation group Aegea submitted a bid to become the reference investor in the Minas Gerais water utility.

Who is bidding for Copasa

Aegea and its shareholder Itausa said in filings Monday night that they are part of the ownership of Livorno, the vehicle that submitted a proposal in the selection process for a reference investor and a potential purchase of 30% of Copasa 's total capital.

Besides Itausa, the sovereign fund GIC and Equipav are also partners in the vehicle, according to the disclosures. The capital of Livorno will be split in roughly equal thirds among Aegea's current shareholders, while Aegea itself will end with under 1%.

Aegea said it would take on no financial obligation tied to the operation, framing the move as evidence of long-term ambitions in sanitation while preserving its own liquidity and capital structure. It said it would keep the market informed.

How the Copasa sale is structured

The Minas Gerais government is selling its stake in Copasa through a secondary share offering, without issuing new shares. A reference investor could take up to 30% of the company, with room to expand toward a larger voting position in the offering.

The state plans to keep a small holding and a golden share with special powers over strategic decisions. Press estimates have put the overall operation in the range of several billion reais, with retail reservations slated to begin later in the week.

The state legislature approved the privatization in December 2025, and the government has said it intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt owed to the federal government. Other groups have been named as possible bidders during the process.

Frequently Asked Questions What did Aegea announce about Copasa?

Aegea and Itausa disclosed they are part of Livorno, a vehicle that submitted a bid to be the reference investor for up to 30% of Copasa. Aegea itself will hold under 1% of the vehicle.

Who else backs the vehicle?

Aegea's shareholders, including Itausa, the sovereign fund GIC and Equipav, hold Livorno in roughly equal thirds, according to the filings.

How is the privatization being done?

Through a secondary share offering by the Minas Gerais government, with a reference investor taking up to 30%. The state keeps a small stake and a golden share, and plans to use proceeds to pay federal debt.

Connected Coverage

The deal sits within Brazil's wider fiscal push, including the state's debt focus covered in our report on the federal budget freeze and pre-salt auction. It also reflects continued foreign and private interest in Brazilian assets, as seen in our coverage of the Loxam control purchase of Mills.

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