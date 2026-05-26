Parmesan Cheese Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Parmesan Cheese Market Size The global parmesan cheese market size was valued at USD 15.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 16.28 billion in 2026 to USD 26.66 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Key Market Indicators Europe region dominated the global parmesan cheese market with the largest revenue share of 43% in 2024. Based on product type, the grated parmesan cheese segment dominated the parmesan cheese industry in 2024. By source, the cow's milk segment held the largest share. By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment was dominant. The global Parmesan cheese market is primarily driven by the rising consumer preference for protein-rich and nutrient-dense foods, as Parmesan is a rich source of calcium and protein. Additionally, the expanding foodservice and restaurant industry is fueling demand, with gourmet restaurants, hotels, and cafés increasingly incorporating authentic Parmesan into their menus. Awareness and appreciation of Italian cuisine have also grown worldwide, boosting Parmesan consumption in both home cooking and culinary applications. Furthermore, international trade and exports from major producers such as Italy, the U.S., and France have made authentic Parmesan more accessible globally, supporting market growth. The convenience food segment, including ready-to-eat meals and packaged pasta, also contributes to market expansion as Parmesan is widely used as a topping and flavor enhancer. Parmesan Cheese Market Trends Innovations in Plant-Based and Vegan Cheese Alternatives The global market is witnessing significant shifts due to consumer demand for healthier and sustainable alternatives. Innovations in plant-based and vegan cheese products are reshaping the competitive landscape, attracting health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. Manufacturers are exploring diverse ingredients such as nuts, oats, and coconut to replicate traditional Parmesan's taste and texture while offering lactose-free and low-cholesterol options. For instance, in September 2024, Armored Fresh introduced a plant-based Grated Parmesan cheese, crafted from fermented oat beverage and coconut oil. This non-GMO, gluten-free alternative mimics traditional Parmesan's rich, nutty flavor and texture. Utilizing a patented grating process, it delivers an authentic experience without dairy, catering to both vegan consumers and those seeking healthier dietary choices. This trend is anticipated to continue driving innovation across regions. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 15.31 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 16.28 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 26.66 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 6.36% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Europe Fastest Growing Region North America Key Market Players Parmalat S.p.A., Groupe Lactalis, Kraft Heinz Company, Saputo Inc., Bel Group

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Parmesan Cheese Market Drivers Increasing Incorporation into Fast Food Offerings

The growing incorporation of Parmesan cheese into fast food offerings is a significant driver of market growth. Consumers increasingly seek indulgent yet convenient meal options, and fast-food chains are responding by introducing products that feature high-quality, flavorful cheeses. Parmesan, with its distinct taste and versatility, is being used in pizzas, sandwiches, and salads to enhance flavor profiles and differentiate menus.

For instance, in March 2025, Domino's Pizza launched its Parmesan Stuffed Crust, combining buttery dough, mozzarella, garlic, and Parmesan to meet demand for indulgent flavors. To promote it, the "Cheat Receipts" campaign offered free pizzas to past stuffed-crust customers, attracting new patrons and boosting same-store sales, highlighting Parmesan's growing appeal in fast food innovation.

This trend is expected to continue as chains focus on premium ingredients to attract and retain consumers.

Market Restraint High Cost of Authentic Parmesan Cheese

The high cost of authentic Parmesan cheese, especially varieties like Parmigiano-Reggiano, serves as a significant restraint for the global market. Authentic Parmesan undergoes a long aging process, typically 12–36 months, contributing to higher production costs. Additionally, strict geographic and quality certifications mandated by the European Union, such as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin), further increase prices.

These factors make genuine Parmesan less accessible to price-sensitive consumers, particularly in developing regions. As a result, many buyers opt for cheaper processed or imitation Parmesan alternatives, limiting the market penetration of authentic products. The premium pricing can also restrict usage in large-scale foodservice and mass-produced food products.

Market Opportunity Development of Flavored and Infused Varieties

The global market generates powerful opportunities for growth through the development of flavored and infused varieties. Consumers are increasingly seeking unique and convenient options that elevate their culinary experiences at home and in restaurants. Introducing diverse flavors not only caters to evolving taste preferences but also encourages repeat purchases and brand loyalty.

For instance, in January 2025, Fonterra Group recently launched Perfect Italiano Grated Parmesan Canisters in Australia, featuring two flavors: Traditional and Garlic Herb. These resealable, recyclable canisters are designed for convenience, eliminating the need for grating and enhancing usability in home cooking. The launch targets busy consumers seeking high-quality, ready-to-use Parmesan for pasta, salads, and other dishes.

Such innovations can also drive penetration in emerging markets and online retail channels, boosting overall market growth.

Regional Analysis

Europe continues to dominate the Parmesan cheese market with a strong cultural preference for traditional and artisanal cheeses. Growing awareness of authentic European culinary practices and rising demand for premium and organic cheese varieties are key growth drivers. The well-established foodservice and gourmet restaurant sectors support consistent consumption. Moreover, innovations such as flavored Parmesan and grated cheese options cater to modern cooking habits. Strict food quality regulations ensure high product standards, enhancing consumer trust and market stability across the region.

Italy's Parmesan cheese market remains the largest globally due to the country being the origin of authentic Parmigiano-Reggiano. Strong domestic consumption and exports drive growth, with artisanal producers like Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano-Reggiano maintaining strict quality standards. Increasing demand from gourmet restaurants and Italian cuisine enthusiasts continues to support premium and organic Parmesan variants. The UK Parmesan cheese sector is growing steadily, driven by the rising popularity of Italian cuisine and ready-to-eat meals. Retail chains such as Tesco and Sainsbury's offer imported Parmigiano-Reggiano and local alternatives, while online grocery platforms expand accessibility. Consumer preference for grated and shredded Parmesan in pasta, salads, and snacks further fuels market adoption.

North America Parmesan Cheese Market Trends

The North American market is witnessing steady growth owing to the rising demand for high-protein, nutrient-rich foods and the popularity of Italian cuisine. The expansion of the foodservice sector, including restaurants and fast-food chains, has further boosted consumption. Consumers are increasingly seeking premium and organic cheese options, while online grocery platforms enhance product accessibility. Convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals incorporating Parmesan are driving adoption, particularly among urban populations with busy lifestyles.

The US Parmesan cheese industry is witnessing strong growth driven by rising consumption of pizzas, pasta, and ready-to-eat meals. Consumers increasingly prefer authentic and aged Parmesan products, with brands like BelGioioso and Kraft dominating retail channels. The expansion of foodservice sectors, including restaurants and fast-casual chains, further fuels demand. E-commerce platforms and specialty stores are also contributing to greater availability and convenience for US consumers. Canada's market for Parmesan cheese is growing due to rising consumer preference for Italian cuisine and gourmet foods. Increased demand in restaurants, pizzerias, and home cooking is boosting sales. Leading brands like Saputo and Kraft are expanding product lines, including shredded and aged Parmesan varieties. Additionally, online grocery platforms such as Amazon and Instacart are enhancing accessibility, supporting steady growth in urban and suburban regions.

Asia-Pacific Parmesan Cheese Market Trends

The Asia Pacific market is expanding rapidly due to increasing exposure to Western cuisine and rising urbanization. Growing disposable incomes and evolving consumer tastes are driving demand for premium and imported cheese products. Quick-service restaurants, cafés, and ready-to-eat meals featuring Parmesan cheese are gaining popularity. Additionally, the rise of health-conscious diets emphasizing protein-rich foods supports market growth. E-commerce and cold chain logistics facilitate access to imported cheeses, creating opportunities for both domestic and international brands to expand in the region.

China's Parmesan cheese sector is witnessing gradual growth owing to rising urbanization and the popularity of Western cuisines. Increasing demand from pizza chains, bakeries, and pasta restaurants is driving consumption. Key players like Lactalis and Bel Group are expanding distribution through supermarkets and e-commerce platforms, catering to the growing middle-class population seeking imported and premium cheese varieties. India's Parmesan cheese market is growing with the surge in pizza, pasta, and Italian food outlets across urban areas. Increasing consumer awareness of international cuisines and premium dairy products is driving demand. Brands like Amul, Britannia, and Galbani are actively promoting Parmesan cheese in retail chains and online platforms, targeting urban millennials and health-conscious consumers seeking protein-rich cheese options.

Market Segmentation Product Type Insights

The grated cheese segment holds a significant share in the global market owing to its versatility and convenience. It is widely used in pasta, pizza, salads, and soups, making it a household staple. Its ready-to-use format appeals to busy consumers and foodservice operators, reducing preparation time. Packaged grated Parmesan has strong demand in both retail and foodservice sectors, driven by its long shelf life and ease of storage. The segment benefits from the surging popularity of Italian cuisine and ready-to-eat meals. Leading brands are focusing on resealable packaging and organic variants, further boosting consumer adoption across both developed and emerging markets.

Source Insights

Cow's milk-based Parmesan cheese dominates the market, accounting for the majority of global production and consumption. Known for its firm texture, rich flavor, and high protein content, it is the preferred choice for both authentic and mass-market Parmesan. The abundance and cost-effectiveness of cow's milk make it the most viable source for large-scale production. This segment benefits from strong demand in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, where dairy consumption is high. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing organic, grass-fed, and hormone-free cow's milk Parmesan to cater to health-conscious consumers. Its widespread availability and compatibility with traditional recipes ensure continued segment growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the dominant distribution channel, offering consumers a wide range of brands, formats, and price points. Their extensive shelf space allows for both premium imported and locally produced Parmesan to be displayed, catering to diverse consumer preferences. In-store promotions, discounts, and sampling activities drive impulse purchases, while refrigerated sections maintain product freshness. The segment benefits from consumer trust, convenience, and the ability to compare products before buying. Additionally, supermarkets often partner with cheese brands for exclusive launches, enhancing foot traffic. Urbanization and expanding retail chains globally are expected to further strengthen this distribution channel.

Company Market Share

Key players in the global market are focusing on product innovation, such as introducing flavored, low-fat, and organic variants to attract health-conscious and gourmet consumers. Companies are expanding their distribution networks through retail and e-commerce channels, enhancing packaging for longer shelf life, and investing in marketing campaigns to promote Italian cuisine. Additionally, partnerships with foodservice providers and restaurants are being leveraged to increase product visibility and consumption worldwide.

Lactalis American Group

Lactalis American Group, a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, is a leading player in the U.S. dairy sector, specializing in cheese production, including Parmesan. The company operates multiple facilities across the U.S., producing both domestic and imported-style cheeses. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Lactalis offers a wide portfolio of natural, shredded, and aged cheeses catering to retail, foodservice, and industrial clients. Its strong distribution network and focus on premium cheese products have solidified its position in the North American Parmesan cheese market.

In July 2025, Lactalis USA announced a $75 million investment to expand its dairy production facilities in New York. This move aims to increase the production of high-protein dairy products, including Parmesan cheese, to meet growing consumer demand. The expansion reflects the company's strategy to strengthen its market presence and cater to health-conscious consumers.

Parmalat S.p.A. Groupe Lactalis Kraft Heinz Company Saputo Inc. Bel Group Lactalis American Group Dairy Farmers of America Granarolo S.p.A. Glanbia plc Frico B.V.

July 2025 – It was reported that Kraft Heinz is planning to split into two separate companies one global (sauces, spreads, seasonings) and one focused on North American grocery staples-to sharpen focus and investment. July 2025 – Parmalat signed a preliminary contract to sell its Lodi dairy business unit to Newlat SpA. June 2025 – Kraft Heinz announced it will eliminate artificial food, drug, and cosmetic colors from all U.S. products by end of 2027, replacing them with natural colors for all new items effective immediately. June 2025 – Saputo released its 2025 Saputo Promise ESG Report, outlining its environmental, social, and governance accomplishments. June 2025 – Saputo reported its Q4 and full-year fiscal 2025 results: revenues reached $4.753 billion (up 4.6%), net earnings of $74 million. June 2025 – Bel Group announced it will discontinue its plant-based cheese brand "Nurishh" by end of 2025, due to challenges in making the dairy alternative business profitable. May 2025 – At the IDDBA 2025 trade show, Saputo USA unveiled new cheese innovations, such as CheddarellaTM string cheese, new Montchevre goat cheese flavor (Cranberry Curry), and Spicy Mozzarella. May 2025 – Bel Group invested nearly $20 million in a new production unit-for The Laughing Cow® and Boursin® in Little Chute, WI, boosting flexibility and efficiency. April 2025 – Lactalis Italia announced a €68 million+ investment for 2025 to boost international expansion, including a Galbani-branded Parmigiano-Reggiano format for U.S. markets and new offerings for France and Europe. February 2025 – Saputo reported Fiscal Q3 2025 results: revenues were $4.994 billion, up $727 million (17%) compared to the prior year.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Parmesan Cheese MarketRecent Developments

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 15.31 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 16.28 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 26.66 Billion CAGR 6.36% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Source, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

Report Scope

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Grated Parmesan Cheese Powdered Parmesan Cheese Block/Slab Parmesan Cheese

Cow's Milk Buffalo's Milk Goat's Milk Plant-based Milk

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores/Cheese Shops Online Retail/E-commerce Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Parmesan Cheese Market Segments By Product TypeBy SourceBy Distribution ChannelBy Region