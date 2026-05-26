Amit Shah Visits Historic BSF Sanchu Post In Bikaner Interacts With Soldiers

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 26 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited the historic Border Security Force (BSF) Sanchu Post along the India-Pakistan international border in Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he addressed the 'Prahari Sammelan' and interacted with soldiers deployed in the desert frontier region.

Accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, HM Shah lauded the dedication and sacrifice of BSF personnel guarding the nation's borders under extreme weather conditions.

During the visit, he spent time with troops stationed at the post, shared an informal interaction, and joined them for refreshments and a traditional breakfast.

During the programme, HM Shah e-inaugurated 14 newly constructed women's barracks across various BSF border outposts, aimed at strengthening facilities for female personnel serving along the border.

He also visited the 'Prahari Arms Gallery' and reviewed demonstrations of modern drone technology and surveillance mechanisms used in border management.

Addressing the BSF event at the Sanchu Border Outpost along the India-Pakistan border in Bikaner, the Union Home Minister praised the dedication and bravery of border personnel.

He said,“From snow-clad mountains to scorching deserts, and from temperatures of 45 degrees to minus 45 degrees Celsius, our 'Seema Praharis' have discharged their duties with courage, dedication and an unwavering spirit of sacrifice.”

While rendering their duties, around 2,000 praharis also sacrificed their lives, he said, while paying tributes.

He also planted a sampling of the Khejri plant and spoke on the significance of the tree in the desert area. He said that the tree is more like a 'kalpa vriksha' in a desert area.

He also recalled the 1965 India-Pakistan war, noting that Sanchu had a population of around 500 at the time and that the RAC military post was located nearly 500 metres behind the village. When Pakistan attempted to capture Sanchu, Indian soldiers ensured that the enemy retreated in defeat.

Recalling the historic battle, he said the post carries a proud and golden legacy. Even today, this day is commemorated as the victory through 'Vijay Utsav', and the occasion is observed as 'Sanchu Diwas'.

He added that the valour and history associated with Sanchu fill him with pride. HM Shah said he had wanted to visit Sanchu Post for a long time, and today, this wish has been fulfilled, he added.

The Sanchu Post holds historical significance as one of the oldest and strategically important BSF outposts on the India-Pakistan border, having witnessed two major wars. Amit Shah became the first Union Home Minister to visit this particular border post and directly interact with soldiers stationed there. Arriving by helicopter around 11 a.m., HM Shah spent nearly one-and-a-half hours at the post.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister offered prayers at the Sanchu Mata Temple and later conveyed a message of environmental conservation by planting a sapling at the border post.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and senior BSF officials were also present during the event.

Amid temperatures recorded at nearly 42 degrees Celsius, he spoke to soldiers about border security operations and their experiences while serving in harsh desert conditions. Using binoculars, the Home Minister also surveyed the 'Zero Point' area from the post.

Later in the day, HM Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting at the BSF Headquarters in Bikaner with District Collectors and police superintendents from five border districts.

Discussions are expected to focus on border security, rising smuggling incidents, and implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme for 184 border villages in Rajasthan, including road and 4G connectivity projects.