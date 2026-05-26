Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Accused Of Not Returning Outfit, Brand Owner Speaks Out

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Tanya Mittal is facing allegations after fashion brand owner Prince Chaudhary claimed an outfit sent for a promotional collaboration was never returned despite repeated follow-ups over four months.

Social media influencer and 'Bigg Boss 19' finalist Tanya Mittal has found herself in controversy after fashion brand owner Prince Chaudhary made serious allegations against her and her team regarding an unpaid brand collaboration and unreturned outfit.

Prince Chaudhary, who runs the homegrown fashion label 'Nayaab By Prince', alleged that an outfit sent to Tanya Mittal for a promotional shoot was never returned. He stated that despite multiple follow-ups over four months, he only received repeated assurances but no resolution.

According to Prince, the collaboration began after he reached out to Tanya Mittal via WhatsApp. He claims she responded positively and directed him to her stylist, who shortlisted outfits from his collection. The selected outfit was sent to Noida with a clear agreement that it would be returned within a month.

Prince further alleged that after initial communication, Tanya's team stopped responding consistently. He claims he was told the outfit would be reused for a temple visit but was never returned. He said repeated follow-ups led to delays and shifting responses from different team members.

After posting his video, Prince said he faced online trolling and was labelled a“clout chaser.” He also alleged attempts to hack his Instagram account and claimed Tanya's PR was targeting his comment section. As of now, there has been no official response from Tanya Mittal or her team regarding the allegations.