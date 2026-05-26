Dubai To Hold Eid Al Adha Prayers In 937 Mosques At 5.45Am Across Emirate

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) has announced that 937 mosques across the emirate are fully prepared to host Eid Al Adha prayers at 5.45am on Wednesday, May 27.

The authority said preparations have been completed as part of an integrated operational plan aimed at providing worshippers with a safe and comfortable environment to perform Eid prayers with ease and peace of mind.

This year's Eid prayers will also feature the participation of members of the 'Mu'adhin Al Freej' initiative, who will deliver the Eid takbeerat and call to prayer at mosques across Dubai, reflecting community participation and the spirit of Islamic traditions.

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According to the department, the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen children's connection with religious practices while promoting Emirati identity and Islamic values.

The authority also encouraged parents to motivate their children to attend Eid prayers and participate in the takbeerat, highlighting the importance of instilling religious values among the younger generation and strengthening their connection with Islamic occasions and traditions.

IACAD said it has enhanced the readiness of mosque facilities and support services in line with the highest operational and safety standards, reflecting Dubai's commitment to organising religious occasions efficiently while ensuring quality services for the community.

Residents were advised to arrive early at approved prayer locations and cooperate with organising authorities to help ensure smooth traffic movement and easier access in and out of prayer venues. Updated mosque lists are available on the department's official platforms.

On the occasion, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the department, extended Eid greetings to the UAE leadership. He said that Eid Al Adha reflects the values of obedience, compassion and solidarity, while highlighting the unity and social cohesion that characterise UAE society.

He added that the readiness of Eid prayer mosques is part of the department's continued commitment to caring for mosques and enabling residents to perform their worship in a peaceful, organised and well-serviced environment.

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