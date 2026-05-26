NEURONES: Declaration Of Transactions On Treasury Shares (May 18 To 22, 2026)
|Day
| Total daily volume
(in number of shares)
| Weighted average price
(unit daily)
|05/18/2026
|2,310
|€38.06
|05/19/2026
|-
|-
|05/20/2026
|-
|-
|05/21/2026
|-
|-
|05/22/2026
|-
|-
|Total
|2,310
As of May 22, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 445,746 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 1.83%).
All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.
About NEURONES
With 7,400 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations with their digital projects, IT infrastructures transformation and AI adoption.
Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible
| Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
...
|
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...
| Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...
Attachment
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neurones-weekly-declaration-transactions-treasury-shares-may-18-to-22-2026
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