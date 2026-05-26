Fmpro Migrator 11.84 Layout Conversion Workbench Converts Visual Foxpro Forms At 3000 T/Sec Via Cerebrus Inference Cloud

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --.com Solutions Inc., a developer of database migration and code conversion tools for more than 23 years, today announced the release of FmPro Migrator 11.84, featuring the new Layout Conversion Workbench (LCW). The Layout Conversion Workbench represents a comprehensive rewrite of the GUI conversion features previously implemented within FmPro Migrator. Graphical conversion projects that once required months of manual development effort can now be delivered as nearly flawless automated conversions in a fraction of the time.

Exportable Machine Learning Prompts

Extensive and detailed machine learning prompts are included with every FmPro Migrator license. These prompts can be exported, modified, and used as input to LLM tools such as the Claude, Gemini, or OpenAI apps, allowing developers to create entirely new conversion procedures tailored to their target platforms.

Supported and Planned Target Platforms

The Layout Conversion Workbench currently supports - or has planned support for - automated conversions to the following environments (planned conversions are marked with an asterisk):

.NET XAML WPF + EF Core + C#

.NET XAML WPF + EF Core + VB

ASP C# *

Angular + TypeScript - Java SpringBoot REST API *

CakePHP 5.35 *

Node *

ASP MVC C# *

Python + Django *

React Native + TypeScript + CLI *

React Native + TypeScript + Expo *

Accelerated Inference & Batch Processing

During development of the Layout Conversion Workbench, Cerebrus inference has been used to economically perform rapid iteration cycles at up to 3,000 tokens per second using the gpt-oss-120b model. This same capability is available to FmPro Migrator customers for their own automated conversion projects.

The Inception Mercury2 text diffusion model has also been used extensively during development. The Mercury2 text diffusion model offers significantly faster processing than traditional LLMs while maintaining the quality of generated output.

Both the Code Conversion Workbench and the Layout Conversion Workbench include a batch processing feature, enabling the automated conversion of hundreds of scripts, layouts, forms, or reports at a time - using either cloud-hosted or locally running LLMs.

Secure Local LLM Processing with FmPro Migrator Site License Edition

FmPro Migrator's support for running LLMs locally via Ollama provides essential data security for organizations with strict compliance requirements, including:

Government entities

Military organizations

Financial institutions

HIPAA-regulated healthcare organizations

Confidential product development teams

Public companies

A Comprehensive Migration Platform

FmPro Migrator serves as a comprehensive database migration, code conversion, and GUI conversion platform, supporting imports from Visual FoxPro, FileMaker Pro, Microsoft SQL Server, and Microsoft Access.

Availability and Pricing

FmPro Migrator 11.84 is available immediately for macOS and Windows. A fully functional trial edition is available for evaluation, with all features unlocked using a single license key.

For more information, to download the trial edition, or to schedule a demonstration, visit .