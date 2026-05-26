Gujarat: Hitesh Barot Named Ahmedabad Mayor Kamlesh Patel To Head Standing Committee

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 26 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced a new set of office-bearers for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), appointing Thaltej ward corporator Hitesh Barot as the city's new Mayor following the civic body elections held this year.

Sabarmati ward corporator Anjuben Shah has been appointed Deputy Mayor, while Khokhra ward corporator Kamlesh Patel will head the influential standing committee.

Shahibaug ward corporator Jashubhai Thakor has been named leader of the ruling BJP in the civic body, while Chandkheda ward corporator Atul Mishra has been appointed party whip.

The BJP also finalised the 12-member standing committee of the AMC. The members include Ketan Kumar Patel from Gota ward, Rakesh Parikh from Sardar Patel Stadium ward, Niraj Gajjar from Sabarmati ward, Chandraprakash Khanchandani from Sardarnagar ward, Rajesh Patel from Shahibaug ward, Ghanshyam Barot from India Colony ward, Jayshriben Dasari from Bapunagar ward, Sumanben Solanki from Asarwa ward, Rupal Bhatt from Ramol-Hathijan ward, Nitaben Desai from Odhav ward, and Moulik Patel from Isanpur ward.

Barot succeeds outgoing Mayor Pratibha Jain and takes charge at a time when the BJP continues its dominance in the AMC.

The party won 160 of the 192 seats in the 2026 civic elections, securing its fifth consecutive term in the corporation.

A second-term corporator from Thaltej, Barot earlier served as Chairman of the AMC standing committee between 2021 and 2023 and was widely seen as a frontrunner for the Mayor's post after the latest elections.

The mayoral post for the current term was reserved for a male OBC corporator.

Alongside Ahmedabad, the BJP also announced appointments in other municipal corporations across Gujarat.

In the Navsari Municipal Corporation, Ward No. 2 corporator Ashok Dhorajiya was selected as the city's first Mayor.

Keyuri Desai was appointed Deputy Mayor, Mukesh Agrawal Chairman of the standing committee, Naresh Purohit leader of the ruling party, and Rakesh Patel party whip.

In the Gandhidham Municipal Corporation, Divya Nathani was appointed Mayor, with Naveen Jeru as Deputy Mayor and Tejas Sheth as standing committee Chairman.

For the Morbi Municipal Corporation, Ward No. 8 corporator Uttam Surani was named Mayor, while Ward No. 6 corporator Chirag Ranpara became Deputy Mayor.

Ward No. 1 corporator Jayantibhai Padsumbhiya was selected as Chairman of the standing committee. Arpitaba Jadeja was appointed leader of the ruling party and Jayeshbhai Desai as party whip.