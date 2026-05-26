Devi Sri Prasad Discloses Why He Said Yes To Acting In 'Yellamma'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Well known music director Devi Sri Prasad on Tuesday disclosed why he had said "yes" to director Venu Yeldandi's upcoming film 'Yellamma', which incidentally will mark his acting debut.

Taking to his X timeline, Devi Sri Prasad shared a video clip put out by T Series that showed him paying a visit to his native place and wrote, "Here is an Exciting video for you all. With Musical Love... The amazing traditions & culture that filled the passion of folk arts in me since childhood. The celebrations of“AMMORU JAATHARA” in my dad's village Vedurupaka... The reason why I said“YES to YELLAMMA”.

In the video, Devi Sri Prasad is seen visiting his dad's birthplace Vedurupaka. The top music director-turned-actor is heard saying that his dad would often take them from Chennai to the village during their childhood so that they could inhale the purity of nature.

The video also has visuals of Devi Sri Prasad's beautiful home in the village. The music director says, "... The village where we built a beautiful house so that we stayed connected to our roots and our people. The village that taught me the beauty of culture, folk arts and divinity. It extremely inspired me. Which is what made me say yes to Yellamma."

For the unaware, Venu Yeldandi, the director of 'Yellamma', which will mark the acting debut of well known music director Devi Sri Prasad, had disclosed earlier that the first discussion session that he had with music director-turned-actor Devi Sri Prasad for the film had lasted a whopping eight hours.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Venu Yeldandi had posted a picture of himself with Devi Sri Prasad during the session and said, "The first meeting with DSP Sir...it was 8 hours long discussion...."

The film has triggered huge interest as music director Devi Sri Prasad makes his acting debut with it. In fact, the music director turned actor had penned a lengthy note of gratitude on the day the makers chose to release a glimpse from the film.

Taking to his social media timelines, Devi Sri Prasad had said,"THEN..with the blessings of“DEVI” (Goddess), my musical debut started and earned me an eternal place in all your hearts and made me one among your families.I am always grateful to each and everyone of you for all the love you have been showering on me always."

He went on to say, "Now...Again...with the blessings of“YELLAMMA” (Goddess), a new journey, a divine opportunity of getting more close to your hearts, begins. Hope you all give me more love and blessings and be with me in every step.#YELLAMMA my acting debut."

The actor further went on to express his gratitude to a number of people in the post. He wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to my producer Dil Raju Garu and my director Venu Yeldandi sir @VenuYeldandi9 for putting so much trust in me which made me say“Yes” and take up this blessed step ahead is going to be exciting."

He ended the note saying, "#SVC61 @VenuYeldandi9 #DilRaju #Shirish @svc_official @dopvenu @Tseries @tseriessouth @wallsandtrends. With my father's, mother's and my Guru Mandolin U Shrinivas anna's blessings #YellammaGlimpse out now."

The makers, while releasing a glimpse video from the film, went on to say, "This is faith is tradition. And resistance born from the soil. #Yellamma Glimpse out now. Presenting Rockstar DSP who has always rocked your hearts with blockbuster music now in a new avatar."

The film, which is being produced by Shrish, has music by Devi Sri Prasad himself who plays a character called Parshi in the film. The film, which will have cinematography by Acharya Venu, is being presented by Dil Raju.