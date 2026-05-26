Mekedatu Dam: Karnataka To File New DPR, Says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Reaffirms Commitment to Mekedatu Dam

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government is set to file a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River. Speaking with the reporters, the Deputy CM recognised it as a duty of the Central government, reiterating the state government's committment towards the construction of the dam. "We are thankful on behalf of Karnataka, so let us take it forward. It is the duty of the Central government. We are already in the process of filing our new DPR, and we will go ahead with the Mekedatu dam," he said.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Keralam and Puducherry have a long-standing dispute over the Cauvery River water, with the proposed Mekedatu dam being a new chapter in the conflict between the two bordering states.

Tamil Nadu Vows Legal Action

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay conducted detailed consultations with Cauvery water experts and legal experts on the proposed groundbreaking ceremony by the Karnataka government for the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River. According to a press note from the Tamil Nadu government, the meeting was held in order to uphold the state's rights and safeguard the welfare of farmers.

Legal Battle in Supreme Court

Taking into account the details of the Supreme Court judgment and detailed legal consultation, CM Vijay advised that immediate follow-up legal measures should be undertaken expeditiously. At the meeting, it was stated that since the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River is against the Supreme Court verdict, the Tamil Nadu Government had filed petitions in the Supreme Court opposing the project on November 30, 2028 and June 7, 2022.

It was further informed that, during the hearing of this case related to the Mekedatu dam on November 13, 2025, the Supreme Court had not granted any permission for the Mekedatu dam project and had stated that the project was still at a preliminary stage. The court also observed that only the expert body, namely the Central Water Commission, could determine whether the project falls within the ambit of the previous judgment of the apex court, and accordingly ordered closure of the cases. Challenging the judgment, the Tamil Nadu Government filed a review petition on December 11, 2025. The review petition had undergone in-chamber consideration before the Supreme Court during the previous regime, with the judgment reserved, and has now been dismissed by the top court, the press release stated. (ANI)

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