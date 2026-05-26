Assam Committed To 2 Lakh Jobs, Reclaiming Encroached Land: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government is committed to providing 2 lakh government jobs and reclaiming encroached char areas and forest lands in the state.

In his speech replying to the Motion of Thanks to the Assam Governor's address in the state legislative assembly, the Chief Minister said, "Our government is committed to providing 2 lakh government jobs in the state. At the same time, we must nurture a generation of youth who can create job opportunities for others by building a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state."

Government Commitments and Reforms

"Our government remains committed to reclaiming encroached char areas and forest lands, and utilising them for the development and greater interest of the state," Biswa said.

He also said that his government has tabled "The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026" in the state assembly to safeguard the rights and ensure justice and equality for all citizens.

"We are proud that in the very first Assembly session of the new government, we introduced the Uniform Civil Code Bill to safeguard the rights and ensure justice and equality for all citizens," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Economic Milestones and Social Progress

He also said that, "According to NITI Aayog, 35% of Assam's population has successfully come out of the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category."

"Assam's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has plunged from a grim 480 per lakh in 2006 to an incredible 84 in 2026, successfully overtaking the national average of 87. In the last five years, Assam's economy has witnessed remarkable growth. Assam's GSDP is expected to reach Rs 8.71 lakh crore this year and by 2028 the state is poised to become a Rs 10 lakh crore economy," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that the GSDP has expanded from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2021-22 to a projected Rs 8.72 lakh crore today, clocking an impressive annual growth rate of 13% to 15%.

From Violence to Progress: The 'New Assam'

He highlighted that the state has achieved a fresh direction through meaningful peace dialogues that respect public aspirations.

"Earlier, Assam was defined by violence, bandhs, strikes and bomb blasts- all that changed post 2016 when efforts started to bring back lasting peace to Assam. Today, a New Assam is defined by fast Growth, infrastructure, jobs and semiconductors. This journey will continue," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also noted that Assam is steadily transforming into a violence-free and progressive state.

"In Assam, there are 40 lakh women in Self-Help Groups. Together, we must ensure their potential is fully utilised, as they have the power to boost our GDP by 20% to 30%. Our government will work towards creating a strong industrial and entrepreneurial environment to bring back those from Assam who are working outside the state, and provide them with opportunities to grow and contribute here at home," he said.

He further said that 100% of Scheduled Tribe seats in the state have been won by the NDA in 2026, in a resounding mandate for the development model of the government.

On the other hand, talking about Eid, the Assam Chief Minister said, "On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, several Eidgah committees graciously accepted our appeal to refrain from cow qurbani in consideration of the sentiments of all communities. This reflects a powerful message of communal harmony, mutual respect and unity in society."

Strengthening Healthcare and Education

Talking about the health sector in the state, the Chief Minister said that Assam is witnessing rapid growth in the healthcare sector.

"With 14 medical colleges already completed and 11 more under construction, including in Goalpara, Bajali and Hailakandi, our government is working towards establishing a medical college in every district of Assam. Over the next five years, the government will advance the vision of 'One District - Three Institutions': one Medical College, one Engineering College and one University in every district," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)