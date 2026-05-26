Shivraj Singh Chouhan Launches Book On His Experiences With PM Modi

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched his book, 'Apnapan: My Experiences With Narendra Modi' on Tuesday. The work offers a deep dive into his personal memories and professional journey alongside the Prime Minister, spanning nearly three decades.

Chouhan Recalls PM Modi's Early Tech Vision

During the launch, Chouhan recalled one of his memories of PM during the elections from far back, through which he highlighted that PM Modi was able to recognise the impact of technology in the development of the nation. "In a meeting that was organised to prepare for the elections. In that meeting, Narendra Bhai asked, 'Tell me, who has an email ID?' People started looking at each other's faces. There was a moment of silence, then the late Babulalji Gaur, who later became Chief Minister, said, 'Narendra Bhai, what's going to happen with this female email?'...He (PM Modi) knew that technology was essential to shape India's future, to build a developed India. He understood the use of technology at that time. He could see far ahead and work to make arrangements ahead of time," he told the attendees.

The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, along with several Union Ministers, public representatives and distinguished guests.

Book Offers Glimpse into PM's Personality

In an X post, Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted that he has worked closely with PM Modi for a long time, during which he was able to observe and understand him as a "dedicated worker, a skilled administrator, a visionary leader, and a remarkable organisation builder." Emphasising that he has woven the "invaluable experiences, memories, lessons, and emotional moments" with the PM in this book, Chouhan expressed confidence that it will give the next generation a look inside Prime Minister Modi's "personality, the vastness of his heart, his dedication to national service, and his intimate affection toward workers."

Chouhan Hails 'Golden Era' Under PM Modi

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years as PM, hailing his tenure as "golden era of India's reconstruction".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first took the oath of office on May 26, 2014, has since been sworn in for two consecutive terms in 2019 and 2024. (ANI)

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