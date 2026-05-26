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Panama's Coastal Elegance Inspires Stunning Showcase By Vanshika Chaurasia At 10Th Global Fashion & Design Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The vibrant spirit and serene coastal beauty of Panama took center stage at the 10th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2026, as designer Vanshika Chaurasia showcased a captivating collection inspired by the rich cultural and natural heritage of Panama. The grand event was hosted at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida, in association with the AAFT School of Fashion and Design and the AAFT School of Interior Design.
Drawing inspiration from Panama's picturesque shores, the collection beautifully translated the rhythm of the sea into fashion. A soothing palette of soft ivories, gentle aquas, and deep ocean blues evoked the ever-changing moods of the coastline. Fluid silhouettes reflected the grace of coastal breezes, while intricate layered appliqué work mirrored the textures of waves and shorelines. Rooted in tradition yet embracing modern aesthetics, the collection embodied a harmonious balance of movement, comfort, and effortless elegance.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, AAFT, highlighted the importance of such international platforms in fostering cultural dialogue and creative exchange, noting that fashion continues to serve as a powerful bridge between nations.
The presentation was part of the grand celebration of Asian Unity Day on 2nd April, organized by the Asian Unity Alliance. The event witnessed an impressive international presence, as the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) welcomed distinguished guests from across India and around the world, including ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomats.
H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama, praised the collection for its graceful interpretation of Panamanian culture, appreciating the designer's ability to blend tradition with contemporary design sensibilities.
The event was strongly supported by the Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI, further reinforcing the cultural and artistic ties between India and Panama.
This remarkable showcase stood as a testament to the power of fashion as a medium of storytelling-celebrating heritage, nature, and global unity through creativity and design.
Drawing inspiration from Panama's picturesque shores, the collection beautifully translated the rhythm of the sea into fashion. A soothing palette of soft ivories, gentle aquas, and deep ocean blues evoked the ever-changing moods of the coastline. Fluid silhouettes reflected the grace of coastal breezes, while intricate layered appliqué work mirrored the textures of waves and shorelines. Rooted in tradition yet embracing modern aesthetics, the collection embodied a harmonious balance of movement, comfort, and effortless elegance.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, AAFT, highlighted the importance of such international platforms in fostering cultural dialogue and creative exchange, noting that fashion continues to serve as a powerful bridge between nations.
The presentation was part of the grand celebration of Asian Unity Day on 2nd April, organized by the Asian Unity Alliance. The event witnessed an impressive international presence, as the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) welcomed distinguished guests from across India and around the world, including ambassadors, high commissioners, and diplomats.
H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of Panama, praised the collection for its graceful interpretation of Panamanian culture, appreciating the designer's ability to blend tradition with contemporary design sensibilities.
The event was strongly supported by the Indo Panama Film and Cultural Forum of ICMEI, further reinforcing the cultural and artistic ties between India and Panama.
This remarkable showcase stood as a testament to the power of fashion as a medium of storytelling-celebrating heritage, nature, and global unity through creativity and design.
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