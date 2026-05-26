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Cleopatra Travel Reveals The Biggest Egypt Travel Trends For 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Cairo, Egypt - Big, crowded tour buses just aren't cutting it anymore. Cleopatra Travel has wrapped up its data for the season, and the numbers show a massive shift. People are completely ditching the old-school group packages. Instead, travelers are going all-in on private, totally customized trips.
It comes down to simple freedom. Tourists hate being told when to wake up or how long they are allowed to look at a monument. They want to set their own daily pace, choose their own stops, and skip the massive crowds. Because of that, tailor-made itineraries are dominating the market right now.
"Nobody wants that conveyor-belt vacation experience anymore," says Hesham El Gammal, CEO of Cleopatra Travel. "We are seeing a major shift in what clients demand. They are explicitly asking for private guides and completely custom routes. They want an authentic experience, not just a rushed checklist."
Right now, four specific areas are drawing the biggest crowds across Egypt. Cairo and the Pyramids are still the main starting point, but people are actually staying longer in the capital just to explore the Giza plateau without a guide rushing them back to a bus. Nile cruises are also booming. Drifting between Luxor and Aswan on a boat has become the favorite way for travelers to slow down and relax.
For beach time, the market is split. The Red Sea resorts in Hurghada are packed with families looking for diving, coral reefs, and easy coastal days. On the flip side, the upscale resorts in Sharm El Sheikh are seeing huge numbers from luxury travelers who want premium beachfront stays, desert trips, and nightlife.
The reality for Egypt travel in 2026 is pretty straightforward: if your trip isn't customized, you are missing out. You can check out how they build these private trips over at
About Cleopatra Travel
Cleopatra Travel is a leading Egyptian Destination Management Company (DMC) established in 1993. With over 30 years of experience, it is recognized as a trusted tour operator in Egypt. The company is an accredited member of IATA (Code: 90203691) and operates under the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, License No. 919, with offices across major destinations in Egypt.
Media Contact:
Cleopatra Travel
Cairo, Egypt
It comes down to simple freedom. Tourists hate being told when to wake up or how long they are allowed to look at a monument. They want to set their own daily pace, choose their own stops, and skip the massive crowds. Because of that, tailor-made itineraries are dominating the market right now.
"Nobody wants that conveyor-belt vacation experience anymore," says Hesham El Gammal, CEO of Cleopatra Travel. "We are seeing a major shift in what clients demand. They are explicitly asking for private guides and completely custom routes. They want an authentic experience, not just a rushed checklist."
Right now, four specific areas are drawing the biggest crowds across Egypt. Cairo and the Pyramids are still the main starting point, but people are actually staying longer in the capital just to explore the Giza plateau without a guide rushing them back to a bus. Nile cruises are also booming. Drifting between Luxor and Aswan on a boat has become the favorite way for travelers to slow down and relax.
For beach time, the market is split. The Red Sea resorts in Hurghada are packed with families looking for diving, coral reefs, and easy coastal days. On the flip side, the upscale resorts in Sharm El Sheikh are seeing huge numbers from luxury travelers who want premium beachfront stays, desert trips, and nightlife.
The reality for Egypt travel in 2026 is pretty straightforward: if your trip isn't customized, you are missing out. You can check out how they build these private trips over at
About Cleopatra Travel
Cleopatra Travel is a leading Egyptian Destination Management Company (DMC) established in 1993. With over 30 years of experience, it is recognized as a trusted tour operator in Egypt. The company is an accredited member of IATA (Code: 90203691) and operates under the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, License No. 919, with offices across major destinations in Egypt.
Media Contact:
Cleopatra Travel
Cairo, Egypt
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