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Pancha Koshas, India's First Dedicated Aerial Yoga School, Is Redefining Modern Yoga Through Movement, Mindfulness, Healing, And Aerial Arts.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pancha Koshas is India's first dedicated Aerial Yoga and aerial arts school, founded in Rishikesh in 2023 by yogi Sagar Kinare. Located in Tapovan, the school offers daily classes, certified Teacher Training Courses, retreats, and specialized aerial workshops. Rooted in traditional yogic philosophy and elevated through modern aerial artistry, Pancha Koshas is committed to making aerial yoga an important part of India's evolving wellness culture.
Located in the peaceful surroundings of Tapovan, Rishikesh, Pancha Koshas is India's first dedicated Aerial Yoga and aerial arts school. Founded in 2023 by experienced yogi Sagar Kinare, the school combines traditional yogic philosophy with modern aerial movement to create a unique wellness experience.
From daily Aerial Yoga classes and Teacher Training Courses (TTC) to retreats and workshops, Pancha Koshas offers a safe and supportive space for beginners as well as advanced practitioners. Students from across India and different parts of the world visit the school to experience movement, strength, flexibility, and healing through aerial practice.
Rooted in the philosophy of the five koshas, the school focuses not just on fitness, but on overall physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Located in the peaceful surroundings of Tapovan, Rishikesh, Pancha Koshas is India's first dedicated Aerial Yoga and aerial arts school. Founded in 2023 by experienced yogi Sagar Kinare, the school combines traditional yogic philosophy with modern aerial movement to create a unique wellness experience.
From daily Aerial Yoga classes and Teacher Training Courses (TTC) to retreats and workshops, Pancha Koshas offers a safe and supportive space for beginners as well as advanced practitioners. Students from across India and different parts of the world visit the school to experience movement, strength, flexibility, and healing through aerial practice.
Rooted in the philosophy of the five koshas, the school focuses not just on fitness, but on overall physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
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