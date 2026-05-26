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Toyota Kirloskar Motor Signs Strategic Mou With Government Of Karnataka To Establish TKM Bizintel Hub
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, May 26th, 2026: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) yesterday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka to expand its operations in India by establishing the "TKM Bizintel Hub" at KWIN City, Bangalore. This initiative reflects the strong collaboration and a shared commitment to strengthening engineering capabilities and digital innovation.
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Shri. Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. M.B. Patil, Honorable Minister, Large and Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka and senior ministers along-with senior officials from Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
Spread across 300 acres, the proposed TKM Bizintel Hub will pursue multiple strategic objectives to enhance the overall competitiveness of the entire value chain including the testing and evaluation of mobility solutions, digital transformation across all business operations and the implementation of intelligent manufacturing initiatives. The Hub is expected to position India prominently within Toyota's global outlook in the near future by leveraging the country's robust skilled engineering manpower and information technology ecosystem.
Shri. Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, said, "Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been a trusted long-term partner in Karnataka's growth journey. The MoU marks another important milestone as we work together to deepen technology-led investments, create quality employment and promote sustainable industrial development. This partnership further strengthens Karnataka's leadership as a global investment destination and reinforces our commitment to innovation‐ driven growth."
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, MD & CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are grateful to the Government of Karnataka for its continued support and collaboration over the years which has played a key role in our journey. India has always been a strategically important market for Toyota to drive innovation and sustainable mobility initiatives. The TKM Bizintel Hub will support testing and evaluation activities, advancements in digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing across the entire supply chain business, leveraging on India's robust information technology ecosystem with skilled talent. Anchored in TKM's focus on localization and responsible growth, this initiative aligns with the company's multipathway approach towards achieving carbon neutrality goals and meeting the national priorities such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat."
Through this partnership, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and the Government of Karnataka aim to further strengthen the state's position as a leading destination for strategic technology investment and future‐ready talent, while supporting sustainable economic growth and innovation‐led employment generation.
The proposed location for the TKM Bizintel Hub is KWIN (Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation) City, located along the Doddaballapur–Dabaspet Highway, an integrated smart city initiative being developed by the Government of Karnataka, with a strong focus on innovation, healthcare and information technology.
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Shri. Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. M.B. Patil, Honorable Minister, Large and Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka and senior ministers along-with senior officials from Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
Spread across 300 acres, the proposed TKM Bizintel Hub will pursue multiple strategic objectives to enhance the overall competitiveness of the entire value chain including the testing and evaluation of mobility solutions, digital transformation across all business operations and the implementation of intelligent manufacturing initiatives. The Hub is expected to position India prominently within Toyota's global outlook in the near future by leveraging the country's robust skilled engineering manpower and information technology ecosystem.
Shri. Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Karnataka, said, "Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been a trusted long-term partner in Karnataka's growth journey. The MoU marks another important milestone as we work together to deepen technology-led investments, create quality employment and promote sustainable industrial development. This partnership further strengthens Karnataka's leadership as a global investment destination and reinforces our commitment to innovation‐ driven growth."
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, MD & CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are grateful to the Government of Karnataka for its continued support and collaboration over the years which has played a key role in our journey. India has always been a strategically important market for Toyota to drive innovation and sustainable mobility initiatives. The TKM Bizintel Hub will support testing and evaluation activities, advancements in digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing across the entire supply chain business, leveraging on India's robust information technology ecosystem with skilled talent. Anchored in TKM's focus on localization and responsible growth, this initiative aligns with the company's multipathway approach towards achieving carbon neutrality goals and meeting the national priorities such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat."
Through this partnership, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and the Government of Karnataka aim to further strengthen the state's position as a leading destination for strategic technology investment and future‐ready talent, while supporting sustainable economic growth and innovation‐led employment generation.
The proposed location for the TKM Bizintel Hub is KWIN (Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation) City, located along the Doddaballapur–Dabaspet Highway, an integrated smart city initiative being developed by the Government of Karnataka, with a strong focus on innovation, healthcare and information technology.
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