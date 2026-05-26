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Aahwahan Foundation And NTT DATA Launch 314Th Facility Model Toilet At Government Senior Secondary School, Gawal Pahari, Gurugram
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, Haryana, 26th May 2026: Aahwahan Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its 314th Model Toilet facility at Government Senior Secondary School, Gawal Pahari, Gurugram Haryana, in collaboration with NTT DATA. The initiative addresses a critical need for improved sanitation infrastructure, aiming to enhance hygiene practices, student comfort, and overall school well-being. By introducing clean and thoughtfully designed facilities, the project seeks to influence daily behaviour and promote long-term habits among students. The impact is particularly meaningful for students, as access to safe, private, and well-maintained sanitation facilities helps remove barriers that often affect their daily school experience. This improvement allows them to participate more confidently, remain engaged throughout the school day, and experience a greater sense of comfort and dignity.
Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, reflected on his visit with deep emotion:“When I visited the school, my heart was truly overwhelmed by what I witnessed. The condition of the students' toilets was particularly distressing; it was evident that they were managing with facilities that fell far short of even the most basic standards of hygiene and dignity. In that moment, I realized this was not merely about building infrastructure, but about responding to an urgent and human need. Every student deserves a safe, clean, and dignified space where they can maintain proper hygiene without discomfort or hesitation. Through this initiative, we are striving to restore not just sanitation, but also confidence, dignity, and a sense of normalcy in their daily school lives. I strongly believe that when such essential needs are met, it empowers students to adopt healthier habits and move towards a brighter, more secure future.”
Unlike conventional sanitation projects, this initiative focuses on encouraging responsible usage and behavioural change. The newly developed facilities are already fostering a sense of ownership among students, leading to improved cleanliness and discipline within the school environment. Teachers and staff have observed a positive shift in how students interact with and maintain shared spaces.
Mrs. Bharati Gautam, Operation Director, NTTData, Gurugaon, shared her thoughts on the initiative:“It is truly inspiring to be part of an effort that brings meaningful change to young lives at the grassroots level. We strongly believe that access to clean and safe sanitation is essential for a healthy and dignified learning environment, and we are proud to support a vision that nurtures well-being, confidence, and a better future for students.”
Aahwahan Foundation continues to emphasize sustainability through consistent usage rather than one-time infrastructure delivery. By creating facilities that students respect and maintain, the organization ensures that the benefits are long-lasting and deeply integrated into everyday school life. With over 314 sanitation facilities established, Aahwahan Foundation remains committed to building holistic ecosystems that support education, hygiene, and community development. Its initiatives align with broader national goals such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, demonstrating how targeted interventions can drive meaningful social change.
At Gawal Pahari, this initiative represents more than infrastructure, it reflects a shift in mindset where cleanliness becomes a habit, dignity becomes a standard, and schools evolve into spaces where students feel truly comfortable.
Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, reflected on his visit with deep emotion:“When I visited the school, my heart was truly overwhelmed by what I witnessed. The condition of the students' toilets was particularly distressing; it was evident that they were managing with facilities that fell far short of even the most basic standards of hygiene and dignity. In that moment, I realized this was not merely about building infrastructure, but about responding to an urgent and human need. Every student deserves a safe, clean, and dignified space where they can maintain proper hygiene without discomfort or hesitation. Through this initiative, we are striving to restore not just sanitation, but also confidence, dignity, and a sense of normalcy in their daily school lives. I strongly believe that when such essential needs are met, it empowers students to adopt healthier habits and move towards a brighter, more secure future.”
Unlike conventional sanitation projects, this initiative focuses on encouraging responsible usage and behavioural change. The newly developed facilities are already fostering a sense of ownership among students, leading to improved cleanliness and discipline within the school environment. Teachers and staff have observed a positive shift in how students interact with and maintain shared spaces.
Mrs. Bharati Gautam, Operation Director, NTTData, Gurugaon, shared her thoughts on the initiative:“It is truly inspiring to be part of an effort that brings meaningful change to young lives at the grassroots level. We strongly believe that access to clean and safe sanitation is essential for a healthy and dignified learning environment, and we are proud to support a vision that nurtures well-being, confidence, and a better future for students.”
Aahwahan Foundation continues to emphasize sustainability through consistent usage rather than one-time infrastructure delivery. By creating facilities that students respect and maintain, the organization ensures that the benefits are long-lasting and deeply integrated into everyday school life. With over 314 sanitation facilities established, Aahwahan Foundation remains committed to building holistic ecosystems that support education, hygiene, and community development. Its initiatives align with broader national goals such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, demonstrating how targeted interventions can drive meaningful social change.
At Gawal Pahari, this initiative represents more than infrastructure, it reflects a shift in mindset where cleanliness becomes a habit, dignity becomes a standard, and schools evolve into spaces where students feel truly comfortable.
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