Heydar Aliyev International Airport Served Nearly 200,000 Passengers During WUF13
Between 15 and 24 May, the airport served a total of 194,793 passengers, including more than 100,000 arriving passengers and 94,000 departing passengers.
Taking into account the arrival of international delegations, government officials, and forum participants travelling to Baku within the framework of WUF13, an enhanced operational regime was implemented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport across operational coordination, passenger services, and transport connectivity.--
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