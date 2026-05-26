ENOC Signs Deal To Source Sustainable Aviation Fuel From Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dubai-based energy company ENOC Group has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi's Allied Biofuels Holding to explore the supply and distribution of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and electro-synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) produced at a new facility in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via ENOC.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aligns with the UAE's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Roadmap 2030 and Net Zero 2050 Strategy, under the agreement, ENOC and Allied Biofuels will establish a joint working group to evaluate the commercial feasibility of creating a long-term supply and distribution network for SAF and e-SAF targeting local, regional, and international aviation markets.

The fuels are expected to be produced at Allied Biofuels' integrated refinery currently under development in Uzbekistan, which the company describes as Central Asia's first large-scale biorefinery focused on SAF, e-SAF, and green diesel production.

If feasibility studies are successful, the companies plan to negotiate a formal supply agreement before the facility begins operations.

Sustainable aviation fuel is viewed as one of the aviation industry's most viable short-term tools for reducing carbon emissions, though global demand continues to exceed production capacity.

ENOC Group CEO Hussain Sultan Lootah said the agreement supports the UAE's strategy to develop a domestic SAF ecosystem spanning production, certification, distribution, and commercial supply.

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