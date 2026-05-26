Kyrgyzstan Expands Internet Access Through Starlink Pilot Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has launched a pilot project for satellite internet services, with the country's first high-altitude school connected to the Starlink network, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev officially launched high-speed satellite internet services via videoconference at a secondary school in the high-mountain village of Enilchek in the Issyk-Kul region.

The school, which previously had no access to the global internet network due to its remote location and lack of ground communications infrastructure, became the first social facility in the country connected through the Starlink satellite system.

Speaking during the ceremony, Kasymaliev said digitalization of education and equal access to knowledge regardless of geographic location remain priorities of state policy. As part of support measures, the head of the Cabinet handed over five modern computers to equip the school's classroom.

He also instructed the Ministry of Education to promptly integrate the Enilchek school into all state educational information systems to ensure access to digital learning resources and electronic databases.

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