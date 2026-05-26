Uzbekistan, World Bank Hold Talks On Economic Modernization
The discussions took place at Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance and were attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Economy and Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Naji Benhassin, as well as representatives from the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and several government agencies.
The meeting focused on reviewing the results of recent economic reforms and identifying new priorities to sustain economic growth in the coming years.
Officials said reforms implemented under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's administration, based on market-oriented policies and greater economic openness, have helped Uzbekistan maintain stable growth rates in recent years.
Within the framework of the government's“Uzbekistan-2030” development strategy, participants identified economic diversification, private sector expansion, and the creation of high-value-added jobs as key priorities for future cooperation.--
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