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Yelo Bank Makes Accepting Payments More Accessible!

Yelo Bank Makes Accepting Payments More Accessible!


2026-05-26 05:12:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Yelo Bank introduces a mobile solution that simplifies the workflow for individual entrepreneurs, especially taxi drivers and retail workers. There is no longer a need to carry a physical POS-terminal or visit the bank to accept payments-with the Yelo Mobil POS service, your smartphone instantly transforms into a terminal!

The main advantage of this service is that it is highly budget-friendly for entrepreneurs. Yelo Bank requires no minimum turnover for this process and charges no setup fees. Moreover, every step-from application to daily use-is handled entirely in a seamless online format.

Key benefits provided to entrepreneurs by Yelo Mobil POS:

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