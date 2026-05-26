Tajikistan, Bahrain Discuss Expanding Cooperation On Water, Climate Agenda
The discussion took place on May 26 on the sidelines of the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action“Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” during Rahmon's meeting with Bahrain's Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan.
According to the Tajik president's office, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Bahrain, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Particular attention was paid to expanding political dialogue and enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, modern infrastructure development, as well as water and climate-related issues.--
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