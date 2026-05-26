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Tajikistan, Bahrain Discuss Expanding Cooperation On Water, Climate Agenda

Tajikistan, Bahrain Discuss Expanding Cooperation On Water, Climate Agenda


2026-05-26 05:12:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 25. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has discussed prospects for expanding cooperation with Bahrain in the areas of water resources, climate, trade and investment, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

The discussion took place on May 26 on the sidelines of the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action“Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028” during Rahmon's meeting with Bahrain's Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs Yasser bin Ibrahim Humaidan.

According to the Tajik president's office, the sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Bahrain, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Particular attention was paid to expanding political dialogue and enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, modern infrastructure development, as well as water and climate-related issues.

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Trend News Agency

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