Iran's IRGC Reveals Shotdown Of U.S. MQ9 UAV

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A U.S. military MQ9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down after its entrance to Iranian airspace, the statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the U.S. military UAVs were shot down after they entered Iranian territory. As a result, the RQ4 UAV and the F35 fighter jet left the country's airspace.

"The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns against any violation of the ceasefire by the U.S. military and considers it its legitimate right to respond in kind," the statement emphasized.

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