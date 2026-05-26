Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran's IRGC Reveals Shotdown Of U.S. MQ9 UAV

Iran's IRGC Reveals Shotdown Of U.S. MQ9 UAV


2026-05-26 05:12:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. A U.S. military MQ9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down after its entrance to Iranian airspace, the statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the U.S. military UAVs were shot down after they entered Iranian territory. As a result, the RQ4 UAV and the F35 fighter jet left the country's airspace.

"The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns against any violation of the ceasefire by the U.S. military and considers it its legitimate right to respond in kind," the statement emphasized.

--

MENAFN26052026000187011040ID1111167528



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search